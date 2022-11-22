ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WWE signs 'Cheer' star Gabi Butler to contract

By Joseph Currier
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5WYn_0jKLlcTc00

Butler will be training at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE

A star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer" is coming to WWE.

It was announced via People today that "Cheer" star Gabi Butler has signed a WWE contract. The 24-year-old Butler told People that she fell in love with pro wrestling after attending this year's SummerSlam in Nashville, where she spent time with WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. Butler said Stephanie "really inspired" her to take the leap into WWE.

People wrote that Butler will be "training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando and will attend the biggest events in the sport as she immerses herself in the wrestling world." Butler has two years of college eligibility left and is currently thinking about where she wants to cheer next year.

"This year is the first year that I've actually taken a break from cheerleading," Butler said. "I did a tour this summer, and that was [a] very, very time-consuming thing, mentally and physically. So I took this year off and I'm currently thinking about where I would want to cheer in college next year."

Butler told People that she is looking forward to the challenge of competing in an actual wrestling match one day.

"I would definitely love to take that challenge, hopefully in the future," Butler said. "You have to be committed to be wrestling, that's for sure. It definitely doesn't look easy."

"Cheer" premiered on Netflix in 2020 and "follows the ups and downs of Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title."

"It's very related to cheerleading because we're performers, we're entertainers, we like to put on a show and we also have to be athletic," Butler said about wrestling.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque tweeted about Butler signing with WWE : "Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!"

Butler has 2.6 million followers on TikTok and 2.1 million on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
wrestlingrumors.net

Other Side: Top WWE Star Undergoes Important Change

There’s the switch. Wrestlers can go through a lot of issues in the ring and sometimes those issues can lead to changes. This might be something minor that can lead to a storyline development, or it can be a full fledged turn from good to evil or vice versa. Sometimes these changes take place all at once while others are overnight, and now we know about another one.
ewrestlingnews.com

KAIRI Talks About The Differences Between Wrestling In STARDOM & WWE

STARDOM wrestler KAIRI – formerly Kairi Sane in WWE – has opened up on the differences in working for both promotions. KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion in the main event of the STARDOM/New Japan Pro Wrestling crossover pay-per-view Historic X-Over. Here...
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return

They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
tjrwrestling.net

Becky Lynch’s Potential WWE Return Date Revealed

A new report has shed some light on when WWE may be looking to get Becky Lynch back to active competition. ‘The Man’ last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2022, when she challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. As well as not winning the match, Lynch was injured during the contest and has been forced to take some time away.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
wrestletalk.com

Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series

Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
itrwrestling.com

Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”

While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
wrestlinginc.com

'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Shares Big WWE News

From Logan Paul to Pat McAfee, WWE has had success signing talent from outside of the wrestling world. That trend continued today with the Next-In-Line program as PEOPLE has announced that Gabi Butler, the Netflix "Cheer" star, has agreed to a deal with the company during the exclusive interview. Butler...
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Was A Huge Fan Of Former WWE Star

For decades Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE and it’s not big secret that Vince had his favorites when it came to the wrestlers on the roster. During the Attitude Era, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE and he seemed to be working his way up to becoming one of the top stars in the company.
stillrealtous.com

Current AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H

You never know who’s going to show up on AEW programming and recently The Kingdom made their debut. Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven are now part of the AEW roster, but prior to them joining All Elite Wrestling it was reported that WWE was interested in them as well.
wrestlinginc.com

Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch

All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again

Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
wrestlingrumors.net

It Could Happen: WWE Ready To Name WrestleMania 43 Venue If Major Condition Is Met

That’s a long time. There are a lot of wrestling events held throughout the year but none of them top WrestleMania. For almost forty years, the annual event has become the most important in the business from multiple perspectives. As a result, cities will bid to host the show and it can be quite the financial boon to the local economy. Now, we have an idea of where WrestleMania will be heading down the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Possible Location For WWE WrestleMania 43

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year and it brings in a lot of fans which means a lot of revenue for the city that hosts the event. Earlier this year Nashville hosted SummerSlam and it looks like Nashville could be a potential host city for WrestleMania 43.
NASHVILLE, TN
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
101
Followers
774
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy