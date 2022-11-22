ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

NBC 2

Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV Friday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on State Road 70 near Interstate 75 in Bradenton. Troopers said a 25-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
SARASOTA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida woman stopped from driving vehicle into 5K runners during race, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of attempting to drive her vehicle into the path of runners during a 5-kilometer race on Thursday, authorities said. Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, of St. Petersburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A merry motorcycle ride for a cause

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
PALMETTO, FL
wesleychapelcommunity.com

Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours

WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL

