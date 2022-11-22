Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
NBC 2
Crash on I-75 leaves 2 people dead
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash between a car and a motorcycle kills two people Friday night. The motorcyclist was driving west on State Road 70 and approaching Interstate 75 when he attempted to stop and avoid a car in front of him. The motorcycle crashed into the car’s rear and the passenger and driver separated from the motorcycle.
Davenport woman killed after test drive ends deadly crash
A test drive at a Nissan car dealership in Winter Haven ended with a deadly crash Saturday, Polk County deputies said.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Mobile home residents move back in after debris removed in Englewood
Residents at an Englewood mobile home park are thankful this Thanksgiving, after dangerous utility poles and cables knocked down by Hurricane Ian have been cleaned up. Now they can move back home.
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a motorcycle slammed into an SUV Friday night in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol reports. It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on State Road 70 near Interstate 75 in Bradenton. Troopers said a 25-year-old man and his passenger, a 22-year-old...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
Florida woman stopped from driving vehicle into 5K runners during race, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of attempting to drive her vehicle into the path of runners during a 5-kilometer race on Thursday, authorities said. Ashlee Lauren Morgan, 38, of St. Petersburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Victim in Dunedin apartment fire dies, officials say
Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Dunedin that sent a person to the hospital on Thursday.
Man critically injured in argument-turned-shooting in Bradenton apartment: deputies
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in a Bradenton shooting investigation Thursday evening.
Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose
SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the one thing you need for the occasion -- an engagement ring. On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
Mysuncoast.com
A merry motorcycle ride for a cause
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One motorcycle ride is spreading Christmas cheer on the Suncoast. The ninth annual Nite Train Express event saw bikers taking on the role of Santa Claus as they loaded up their bikes with toys for the children and young adults at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
fox13news.com
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
46-Year-Old Dover Woman Killed Walking On SR-60
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Dover woman has died in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on SR-60, east of North St. Cloud Avenue, when the Dover woman walked
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
wesleychapelcommunity.com
Tampa Premium Outlet Traffic Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
WESLEY CHAPEL - Black Friday shopping turned into a nightmare for several thousand shoppers at the Tampa Premium Outlets off State Road 56 and I75. Drivers reported waiting in lines for 3 to 4 hours to exit the mall. Some ran out of gas while others had to abandon their vehicles to go get food or supplies or use the restroom.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
