Gabby Windey Breaks Silence on Vinny Guadagnino Dating Rumors: Did She Go From Rose Ceremonies to the Smush Room?

Britney Spears Admits She’s Not ‘Sure’ She Was That ‘Present’ at Sam Asghari Wedding: ‘Haven’t Had Real Consciousness in 3 Years’
While reminiscing about her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears revealed she didn’t recall being that “present” at the special event. “Wow I got married this year not sure I was honestly that PRESENT because I haven’t had real consciousness in 3 years,” the singer, 40, wrote in a lengthy since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, November 9, according to Page Six. “There was a lot of talking and SPEAKING at the party !!! Not for me unfortunately because when you can’t breathe your body cant relax enough to speak !!!”
Britney Spears Appears To Apologize To Jamie Lynn’s ‘Zoey 101’ Co-Star Alexa Nikolas
Update 11/4/22: Britney Spears deleted the original tweet regarding Alexa Nikolas on Nov. 4, 2022, and reposted it to include Alexa’s name at the top. The story below has been updated to include the newer tweet with the star’s name. Original Story: Britney Spears, 40, took to Twitter...
Jamie Lynn Spears Joined Special Forces Show to Prove 'I'm Worth Something' Beyond Famous Sister's Shadow
In an exclusive sneak peek at the Fox reality series, Spice Girls singer Mel B processes the trauma of alleged abuse, and RHOA star and singer mom Kenya Moore fears she's putting her safety at risk Jamie Lynn Spears is getting personal in a new upcoming reality show. In an exclusive preview of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Spears joins other celebs including the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore and former NFL star Danny Amendola in opening up about the reason why they...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance
From the dance floor to "I do!" Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars and ended up as a happily married couple in real life. The pair first crossed paths in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had […]
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown: I'm Going to Turn on Janelle Now That Christine is Gone!
Kody Brown has been absolutely unbearable to watch during this season of Sister Wives. And yeah, that’s been true for every season, but he’s extra awful this time around. We’ve seen him be mean and thoughtless towards family members, we’ve seen him completely refuse to see anything from anyone else’s point of view.
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Jennifer Hudson On Whether She Thought She’d Win American Idol And How She Felt After The Loss
Jennifer Hudson got candid about whether she thought she'd win American Idol, and how she felt after her upsetting loss.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Tyler Hynes? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Holiday hunk! Tyler Hynes has been a Hallmark Channel staple since 2018 — and with more than 10 films on the network under his belt, he’s only getting started. The 36-year-old actor made his Hallmark debut as a businessman named Zac, who gets roped into participating in a bachelor auction, in Falling for You. However, […]
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out About Appearance With Dave Chappelle
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T joined Dave Chappelle in a controversial Saturday Night Live appearance. And the actor/rapper who... The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out About Appearance With Dave Chappelle appeared first on Outsider.
Bustle
Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show
After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
womansday.com
Inside the Major 'Big Bang Theory' Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Adele says first night of postponed Vegas residency looks ‘just how I imagined’
Adele said her Las Vegas residency show was “perfect” and “looked just like how I imagined” as she kicked off the first night of her postponed run.The singer became emotional as she thanked fans for “coming back to me” as she opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace hotel.She received a standing ovation as she took to the stage, but told fans that she ought to be the one giving them one instead.“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told them.“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you.”In...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Last Will Non-Existent: What Will Happen To Fiancee and Son?
Aaron Carter died without a will, it has been learned. On November 5, the former child star died at the age of 34 at his Lancaster, California home. Police then recovered cans of compressed air and prescription medicines at the site, according to reports. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined, since toxicology reports might take months.
The Hollywood Gossip
Savannah and Lindsie Chrisley Respond to Parents' Sentencing With Cryptic Messages
In the very near future, Chrisley will know what the inside of a federal prison feels like. On Monday evening, Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to 12 years and 7 years, respectively, behind bars after they were found guilty in July of tax evasion and other types of financial fraud.
Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Opens With Apple’s Tim Cook, James Corden, Baz Luhrmann in Attendance
Apologies are all the rage these days when it comes to difficult-to-procure concert tickets. And Adele, whose much anticipated Las Vegas residency launched on Friday (Nov. 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, was not exempt from her own. “I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I’ve caused, but we’re here tonight and together” she said from the stage. Delaying the run, she added, “was the best decision I ever made.” It was a reminder of the long road to the Colosseum. Originally scheduled to kick off in January, production issues — and Adele’s own dissatisfaction with the...
