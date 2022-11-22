ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Virgin River’: Filming for Season 5 Has Wrapped

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Fans have been enthralled with Netflix’s Virgin River since it debuted in 2019. Based on the books by Robyn Carr, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who moves from Los Angeles to the small town after her life implodes around her.

Though she hopes to lay low upon her arrival, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who owns the town’s bar. Now Season 5 has just wrapped. Here’s what we know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8iep_0jKLlOJY00
Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan and Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Netflix

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 is expected to be ‘heavy’ and ‘intense’

As lighthearted and romantic as Virgin River is, the series has not shied away from heavier topics, including infant loss, sexual assault, violence, death, PTSD, and drug abuse. Still, fans should expect the fifth season of the hit drama series to be even more intense than previous seasons.

“I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy,” Breckenridge told New Beauty . “They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

Filming for Season 5 has wrapped

Filming for Virgin Rive r Season 5 has come to an end, and the cast and crew celebrated by having a dance party which was then posted on social media. They shared a caption that read, “That’s a WRAP on Season 5! ?” Though the plot for the forthcoming season has not yet been revealed, fans can expect 12 episodes in the new season, just like in Season 4.

“You could feel that [we had more time] a little bit in season four, having those two extra episodes compared to just the 10,” new showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Glamour . “We’ve been mindful of that as we’ve been arching out all the events this season.”

This season, there will also be more of a focus on diversity and inclusion. “I’m hoping that in the future, we can bring more conversations to the table,” Breckenridge told Glamour . “In season five, we’re bringing some more LGBTQ+ stories into the show, which I think is absolutely wonderful. I’ve been fighting for diversity on the show since we started, and I think we’ve been slowly moving toward a lot of that. Certainly, with our new showrunner and directors. Netflix is really trying to bring more inclusivity into programming.”

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 could premiere earlier than expected

Since the fifth season of Virgin River has come to a close a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, it’s likely that the new season could premiere ahead of summer 2023. Though Netflix usually keeps much of its yearly slate under wraps until closer to premiere dates, fans are aware that two of their biggest hits, Squid Game and Stranger Things, won’t be airing new episodes at all in the coming year.

As a result, it’s likely that they could position Virgin River to debut earlier than expected since the show is a ratings hit.

Instead of a summer debut, it’s likely that fans might return to the small Nothern California town in the spring of 2023.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Why Are so Many Characters From Robyn Carr’s Books Missing From the Show?

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done

The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wide Open Country

'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date

With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
NEVADA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy