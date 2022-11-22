Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Family of man shot and killed by Mesa police in 2016 settles for $8 million
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- The City of Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with the family of Daniel Shaver, who was shot five times, including to his back, during a 2016 encounter at a La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Mesa. “While this settlement helps Daniel’s widow...
KTAR.com
Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
Peoria baby found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped by non-custodial parents
Peoria police say an 18-month-old baby who was taken by his non-custodial mother on November 18 has been located.
AZFamily
Family asking for help to find shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment complex
Candles, flowers, photos and a basketball was set up in front of the studio Sotelo owned.
AZFamily
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
MCSO investigating stabbing at East Valley grocery store
MESA, Ariz. — A man sustained stab wounds early Wednesday morning at a grocery store in east Mesa, officials say. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Fry's store located near Ellsworth and Broadway roads at about 4 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once deputies arrived,...
ABC 15 News
Police investigating after man shot in vehicle near SR 143 and Van Buren Street
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man claimed to have been shot in a vehicle near State Route 143 and Van Buren Street. The incident occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. Phoenix police say a man reported merging onto the freeway when he heard gunshots and one of his windows break.
ABC 15 News
Driver crashes through Phoenix neighborhood before walking away from damage
PHOENIX — Police say a driver crashed through a Phoenix neighborhood overnight and fled the scene. Phoenix police says the incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight on Thursday. A single vehicle reportedly crashed into a parked car and neighborhood wall before the driver walked...
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
fox10phoenix.com
Avondale shooting rampage: Community gathers to remember victim
The shooting, which happened over the weekend, took the life of Gabe Sotelo. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
City of Mesa reaches $8 million settlement with widow of Daniel Shaver
The City of Mesa has reached an $8 million settlement with Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, and his two children.
AZFamily
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
Armed burglar shot by police in Chandler neighborhood
Phoenix police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
PHOENIX — Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a man in west Phoenix Monday evening. Phoenix police said that just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 35th and Grand avenues to investigate a crash nearby. When officers arrived on the scene,...
One person has died after a shooting involving Chandler police Wednesday
One person has died after a shooting incident involving Chandler police. Chandler police say the incident happened after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Gilbert and Pecos roads.
AZFamily
Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say they are now looking for the biological father of 18-month-old Zachary Kaman-Moose, who has been missing since Nov. 18. Peoria police have been searching for 30-year-old Brittany Roberts and Zachary after it was reported that Roberts took him after a supervised visit near 89th and Peoria Avenues. She didn’t have custody of the baby, investigators say.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.
PCSD: Pinal County murder suspect on the loose
Pinal County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman. According to PCSO, Ismael Ortega Hernandez ran from a house on foot by Padilla Road near Stanfield, Ariz.
12news.com
Suspect outstanding after fatal shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening, a police spokesperson said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting near Bethany Home Road and North 59th Avenue in Glendale. There, police found a man suffering from...
Valley man convicted of stalking, killing ex-girlfriend's brother
PHOENIX — A 40-year-old defendant has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend's brother in Phoenix two years ago. Juan De Dios Cazares Lopez was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court for fatally shooting 49-year-old Martin Lopez on May 24, 2020. The defendant...
