Washoe County, NV

It takes a village to support and lift up our students

By Nicole Willis-Grimes
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Nicole Willis-Grimes, affiliate executive director of Communities In Schools of Western Nevada .

With the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year behind us, it’s a good time to reflect on and celebrate the progress we as a community have made in just a few short months, proving that much can be accomplished when our students have the support they need to stay on track and in school.

Before the school doors opened for the 2022-23 school year, Communities In Schools of Western Nevada’s sixth annual Fill the Bus school supply drive, created to help families and their kids experiencing economic barriers start school prepared and with confidence, raised more than $30,000 in monetary and supply donations, making this a record-breaking year for Fill the Bus. Not only did we receive support from partners including Nevada State Bank, Great Basin Federal Credit Union, Microsoft, the Nevada Mining Association, Renown, DR Horton and Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, many of our neighbors throughout Washoe County did their part to donate school supplies, hygiene products and more.

Additionally, CIS WNV, in partnership with the Washoe County School District, welcomed Bernice Mathews Elementary School into the CIS family, growing our program to support approximately 9,000 students in 13 schools throughout the Washoe County School District. Statewide, CIS of Nevada added a total of 13 new schools, widening our statewide affiliate reach to 91 schools across Nevada.

On Sept. 15, we celebrated this milestone by hosting three simultaneous ribbon-cutting ceremonies, one at each of our affiliates across the state. In Washoe County at Bernice Mathews Elementary School, we welcomed special guests including former Reno City Councilman Oscar Delgado; Washoe County School District Board of Trustees Diane Nicolet, Ellen Minetto, and Beth Smith; CIS WNV advisory council chair Erin Wootan; representatives from the offices of Senator Jacky Rosen and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto; and numerous other community guests.

Private and public partnerships and investments that have helped fuel this growth include the combined generosity from dedicated donors such as NV Energy, William N. Pennington Foundation, Nevada Gold Mines and K&K Grimm Family Foundation.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to extend my gratitude to our remarkable site coordinators, staff, dedicated Advisory Council members, and community partners who continue to be champions for our students who lack support and resources they need to focus on learning and remain on a path to graduation. Our growth and data-proven approach are testaments that positive change and impact are possible when we work together to remove barriers, equalize the educational playing field for our students, and encourage them to stay in school.

CIS WNV places full-time site coordinators in Title I and high-needs schools to support students vulnerable to dropout. We tap into a statewide network of more than 120 community nonprofits, partners and agencies, literally bringing “community into the school,” to get students whatever they need to overcome the barriers they face that prevent them from learning. From eyeglasses, dental care, health care and professional counseling to food, school supplies, clothing and even housing and utilities assistance, CIS identifies student needs and finds a way to address those needs, filling the holes and the gaps these students experience in their everyday lives. CIS’ long-term vision is for every child enrolled in a Title I or high-needs school to have access to a CIS site coordinator and integrated student supports, more commonly known as wraparound services.

As our name implies, Communities In Schools underscores the mantra that it takes a village to support and lift up our students, especially those who need extra care and resources. It has warmed my heart to see how the CIS WNV’s village — which includes CIS site coordinators, teachers and school administrators, and our community partners — has continued to respond, doing whatever it takes to better meet the needs of our children to keep them in school and achieve in life. As our founder, Bill Milliken, so aptly put it, “It’s relationships, not programs, that change children.”

To learn more about Communities In Schools of Western Nevada, visit www.cisnevada.org .

Nicole Willis-Grimes is the affiliate executive director of Communities In Schools of Western Nevada .

