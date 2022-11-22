ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad

Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR

Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Vikings CB Problem Intensifies

Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots

For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.

