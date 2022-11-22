Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ crazy play should solidify one thing we already knew
The Kansas City Chiefs are known for having some of the best-looking plays on offense. I mean, let’s face it, they should have at least one play on the top 10 plays every week. Their offense is one that has a lot of style, and pizzazz, I guess you...
Vikings Add Pass Rusher to Practice Squad
Not too long ago, the Vikings decided to move on from Benton Whitley. That decision coincided with elevating tight end Nick Muse and adding corner Tay Gowan. Nevertheless, the team clearly wants to keep Whitley around, for the Vikings have decided to add the pass rusher to their practice squad.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Even after a huge game Travis Kelce can’t help but be humble
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 11 down a few key players, but that did not stop them from getting the nail-biting win over the division foe Los Angeles Chargers. A large reason was Mahomes and Kelce, but they would tell you differently. The two were amazing in the game....
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
The Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Thanksgiving Against the Patriots
For the most part, the Vikings depth chart consists of familiar names. Kevin O’Connell will be leaning on this roster as he tries to outduel the man who brought him into the NFL. Indeed, don’t forget that O’Connell was originally a third-round pick to play QB for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. The upcoming game will thus feature a fascinating back and forth between the two coaches.
Click2Houston.com
Lovie Smith declines to say if Davis Mills or Kyle Allen is Texans’ QB1 for Dolphins game
HOUSTON – Texans coach Lovie Smith repeatedly declined to name a starting quarterback between regular starter Davis Mills and backup Kyle Allen heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, citing competitive advantage. The Texans are contemplating making a switch to Allen, though, according to league sources. “We’re...
A quick look at the Chiefs’ next opponent: the Rams, who have big question mark at QB
The defending Super Bowl champions are having a dreadful season.
Comments / 0