CBS Sports
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Aberration occurs
Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt. Gobert received just 11 passes all night. For comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action. Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage is clearly baffling at times.
Memphis Tigers lose on 3-point bank shot at the buzzer to Seton Hall
Seton Hall forward Tyrese Samuel banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off the glass to seal a 70-69 victory for his team.
SFGate
Left Hungry | Modesto Christian Basketball Ready For Next Step
After Falling Nine Points Shy Last March, An Even More Talented Modesto Christian Basketball Team Sets Sights On A CIF Open Division State Title •. It’s a quarter past 5 o’clock on a midweek evening and Modesto Christian basketball coach Brice Fantazia has just wrapped up another practice.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Kings, Sharks seek consistency after tough losses
The Los Angeles Kings will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night when they travel to San
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting in return
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches one pass in loss
Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday, with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of most lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.
