CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Mike Budenholzer questions how Giannis Antetokounmpo is officiated: 'The league needs to protect him'
MILWAUKEE --What would Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer be thankful for? Well, as far as basketball goes, a little more protection for his star player -- and, frankly, any player who may be the recipient of a hard foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the receiving end of a Flagrant 1...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
