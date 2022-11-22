ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game

Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness

McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV

There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self

Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action

Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday

Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.

