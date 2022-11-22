Armed Florida Man Plotted to Burn Down Hospital ‘for Revenge,’ Cops Say

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has been arrested for his alleged plan to set a local hospital on fire for revenge, police said. Dressed in camo, Glenn Schaeffer left his home Monday night with a possible Molotov cocktail or pipe bomb, according to a statement by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Police pulled him over, but the 56-year-old Schaeffer fled to his home, where police later arrested him. They found two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car, along with bottles of an unknown liquid. He told police he had planned to use the liquid to set St. Joseph’s Hospital-South on fire, the guns serving as protection against security guards. Schaeffer has been charged with felony fleeing to elude and for possession of a destructive device with intent to harm. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could come. Police haven’t yet revealed Schaeffer’s motive or why he was seeking revenge.

