ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Armed Florida Man Plotted to Burn Down Hospital ‘for Revenge,’ Cops Say

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXKtC_0jKLkrIE00
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man has been arrested for his alleged plan to set a local hospital on fire for revenge, police said. Dressed in camo, Glenn Schaeffer left his home Monday night with a possible Molotov cocktail or pipe bomb, according to a statement by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Police pulled him over, but the 56-year-old Schaeffer fled to his home, where police later arrested him. They found two guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car, along with bottles of an unknown liquid. He told police he had planned to use the liquid to set St. Joseph’s Hospital-South on fire, the guns serving as protection against security guards. Schaeffer has been charged with felony fleeing to elude and for possession of a destructive device with intent to harm. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could come. Police haven’t yet revealed Schaeffer’s motive or why he was seeking revenge.

Read it at Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 7

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man Yells ‘White Power’ While Firing Gun Outside Florida Bar, Cops Say

A man has been arrested in Florida for a hate crime after allegedly spewing white supremacist rhetoric while firing a weapon outside a bar this week.On Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department said Dustin McCann had been taken into custody.“Racist conduct like this has no place in our community, which is why our Tampa Police Officers worked swiftly to find this suspect in less than 24 hours and bring him to justice," Tampa police chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement. "He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions."According to a police press release, McCann repeatedly referred to a...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
International Business Times

3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges

Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Drunk driver's road to redemption 20 years later

John Templeton Jr. was driving drunk the wrong way on Interstate 275 in Tampa when he hit and killed 18-year-old Julie Buckner. Two decades later, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Liz Crawford talked with John about his journey over the last 20 years and Julie's sister about the power of forgiveness.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
POLK COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
35K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy