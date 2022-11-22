Read full article on original website
Related
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Biden extends the student-loan payment pause for another 6 months at most as his debt relief remains blocked in court
The student-loan payment pause will now last through June 30, or up to 60 days after the legal challenges blocking the relief are resolved.
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
KHOU
Students react to federal judge ruling that Biden's loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional
HOUSTON — A federal judge in Texas put a stop to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday, saying in his ruling that the program usurped Congress's power to make laws. The Biden administration has appealed to the 5th Circuit looking to overturn Fort Worth District...
Why were PPP loans forgiven, but student loans weren't forgiven?
Millions of student loan borrowers are wondering why forgiving their student debt was ruled illegal after PPP loans were forgiven?. For some, the answer is Congressional approval.
dayton247now.com
Biden extending federal student loan pause
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is extending the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House battles in court to save his plans to cancel portions of the debt. Biden made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. I'm confident that...
KTVZ
GOP-led states press Supreme Court to keep Biden student debt forgiveness on hold
A collection of Republican-led states argued on Wednesday that the Supreme Court should keep President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness policy on hold while the litigation around it plays out, pointing to fact that the Biden administration has extended its pause on student loan payments. The Republican states, which...
With student loan forgiveness thrown out, students/grads face January payments
That question is likely on the minds of millions after a federal court judge in Texas Thursday tossed out the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The forgiveness of student loans was a 2020 campaign promise President Joe Biden made. And in recent weeks while campaigning before the midterm elections, Biden touted he had kept his promise. The program, announced in late August, provided $10,000 in loan forgiveness for applicants making less than $150,000 or in households making under $250,000. Pell Grant recipients were eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness.
Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause. These 3 factors will determine when you need to start making payments again.
Biden just extended the student-loan payment pause through June 30, 2023 at the latest. Here's why you might get a bill earlier than that date.
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
Hillary Clinton Renews Calls for RICO Lawsuit Sanctions, Calls Donald Trump a ‘Serial Litigant’ Who Files Dubious Cases Against ‘His Perceived Foes’
In a reply brief filed Monday, attorneys for Hillary Clinton and a collection of other defendants renewed calls for sanctions against Donald Trump’s attorneys over a thus-far-failed racketeering case in the Southern District of Florida. The other defendants who filed the joint sanctions brief also include Clinton’s campaign, John...
Student Loans: 2019 Forgiveness Lawsuit Settled and $6 Billion Awarded
While the Biden Administration’s sweeping student loan forgiveness program is still blocked after a Texas federal court judge declared it “illegal” last week, there has been some traction in a separate but related case. Student Loans: Will Biden Extend Repayment Pause as Relief Program Is Blocked?. Discover:...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Now On Hold. If You Applied, Tell Us What Your Plans Are.
People with federal student loans are facing a lot of uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas declared it unconstitutional. Meanwhile, payments on federal student loans are about to resume in January after being on pause for the past two and a half years.
Biden Administration Pauses Student Loan Repayments Until June 2023
The White House announced today that they are again extending the pause on student loan repayments until June 2023. The payment pause was set to expire on December 31st. The first pause on student loan repayments came in 2020 with the COVID pandemic.
Texas 'Anti-Woke' Bank Goes Bust In 3 Months
It was supposed to be a bank that touted and supported capitalism, family, law enforcement and the love of God and country. It quickly burned through $50 million.
Comments / 0