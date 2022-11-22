Read full article on original website
Related
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA
Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms
It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Fruit-Smashing Comedian Who Briefly Lived in Central New York Dies
Popular '80s comedian Gallagher, who was widely known for his watermelon-smashing routine, has died. He was 76 year old. His manager Craig Marquardo made the unfortunate announcement to the New York Daily News:. [Gallagher] succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California. He...
New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In
If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
Mix 103.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0