ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 103.9

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 103.9

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Mix 103.9

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Mix 103.9

15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!

Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Mix 103.9

Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores

The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
Mix 103.9

New York State Ranks High For Pothole Damage In The USA

Unbelievable. 3 billion dollars a year. That's the average amount of money spent each year to repair vehicles due to potholes in the USA according to Quote Wizard. That's a lot of money. But as you know, especially for those of us who live in the northeast part of the country, potholes are a part of life, no matter what the season. Although early spring is the worst with temperature changes and more potholes appearing.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mix 103.9

“Lets Talk Turkey” at These 11 Upstate New York Turkey Farms

It is about that time that we start to "talk turkey" in Upstate New York. With the advent of Thanksgiving Day, everybody's thoughts typically turn to turkey. Well, almost everybody. It's not completely uncommon for families to try a little something different instead of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. As for this writer, it was always delicious Italian on Thanksgiving day for dinner. In fact, I was really a lot older before I realized what this whole "turkey thing" was about. Now, I can't wait for a big bird on Turkey Day.
Mix 103.9

The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 103.9

New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In

If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
Mix 103.9

A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy