12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!
Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Open or Closed On Thanksgiving? Here’s the Update on New York Stores
Thanksgiving is here! You've done everything you need to do to be ready for friends and family right? Me either! If your home is like mine you will need to grab some last minute items for you feast and possible to accommodate guests that have decided to spend the night. We should be in luck as some stores are open today.
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Hot Dog! New York’s Most PAWpular Names for Man’s Best Friend
When it comes time to add a furry friend to the family, many new pet owners often find themselves struggling to pin down that perfect name. There are so many different breeds of dogs that it can be hard to find one that suits their physicality. Whether they are a...
Important 2022 Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every New York Resident Needs To Know
The holiday season can be very stressful for many, especially when it comes to the gifts. What are the shipping deadlines across New York State if you're looking to ship gifts for the 2022 season?. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure...
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
New York Reports $11 Billion in Fraud Just Days After Midterms
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has released the results of an audit of unemployment payments during COVID. The findings report around 14% of the $76.3 billion of payments made between January 2020 and March of 2022 were to scam artists and fraudsters. The high volume of claims during the...
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
New York State Police Looking for Wanted Man, Can You Help?
Why do people steal? I suppose there are different reasons for different individuals but it's against the law regardless of the reasons. Some people even steal by mistake. When my son was a baby I pushed my cart out of the grocery store forgetting the diapers underneath. For that 3 minutes before going back and paying I could have been accused of stealing.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
New York State Confirms Many Changes After Deadly Mass Shooting
Top officials in New York State are making many changes following another deadly mass shooting. Investigators continue to investigate Saturday night's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club. New York State Reacts To Colorado Mass Shooting. Five people were killed and at least 18 injured when a man...
‘It All Adds Up': These are the 25 Best Math School Districts in the Capital Region
When it comes to teaching math to the student in your life, it all adds up for these Capital Region school districts. Please excuse the pun, but the sentiment remains true. There are countless of different disciplines under the "math" umbrella that you learn in school: algebra, geometry, calculus; the list goes on forever.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
A-Plus! These 25 Capital Region School Districts Have the Best English Test Scores
The New York State Education Department has released data from its most recent round of statewide standardized testing. This information allows families from across the state to know more about their respective school districts, and how they stack up against others locally, regionally and across the Empire State. The Education...
