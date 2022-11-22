Read full article on original website
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
New York State Is One Of The Best Places To Fall in Love?
Dating and falling in love isn't easy. But if you're looking to do that, according to a new study, New York State is a good place to be. If you've dated in the last couple of years, you know how hard it can be. Meeting people is hard. Trusting people you met on an app is weird. And a lot of people say that it's gotten even harder since the pandemic. According to Porch.com, "nearly one-third of those who have stopped dating recently cite COVID-related concerns."
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Warn For Deer in New York?
On my way into work this morning, I got a little bit shaken because I saw a police officer was following me. And, I was at that point where I was nervous I had done something wrong. I saw about seven deer next to the Whitesboro Middle/High School on my...
Thanksgiving Gas Pain: NY To Pay Record Holiday Highs At The Pump
There are good and bad kinds of Thanksgiving pain. The good kind is when you finally kick back from the table after your second helping of pie (after going back for thirds of everything else at the table) and realize your own gastrointestinal strain. The bad kind came before the meal, as your filled up your car on the way in.
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
Thank God! Kane Brown Announces Stop in Upstate NY for 2023 Tour
You're going to 'Lose It' when you see he's playing just a short drive from Central New York. Clear your calendars now because you don't want to miss this concert. Kane Brown has just announced he is coming to the Canandaigua Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in July next year. It's...
Don’t Be a Turkey! Extra Police Patrolling New York Roads on Thanksgiving
Don't be a turkey behind the wheel. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some you may not even see. State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving as thousands of people hit the road for Thanksgiving.
It’s Back: Lite 98.7 is Central New York’s Christmas Station 🎄🎶
We're terrible at keeping secrets, so today we're excited to say it loud and proud! Central New York's Christmas Station is back!. Over the past 12 days, we've been reading your Facebook messages, app chats and e-mails. We tried to get back to as many of you as we could to answer one the biggest question you had about our radio station. "When will you start playing Christmas music?"
Is Upstate New York Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets?
It's been said many times that the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season is about spreading cheer, and not receiving it. Does that mean in some ways that people choose to be cheap with their holiday budgets? Where does Upstate New York rank on holiday budgets?. Right out of...
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
