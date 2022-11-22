In the current trading session, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s (FANG) stock is trading at the price of $149.96, a fall of -0.02% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -10.43% less than its 52-week high of $167.42 and 65.05% better than its 52-week low of $90.86. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -11.16% below the high and +5.59% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO