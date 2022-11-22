Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
kentreporter.com
Kent town hall details Meridian Elementary School lockdown
A 26-year-old Kent man faces charges of allegedly intimidating a school employee and harassment for an incident last week that caused the lockdown of Meridian Elementary School. Before those charges move forward, however, the man will undergo a competency evaluation at a local hospital where he is in custody under...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
KOMO News
Over a week remains for Seattle residents to voice crime-related concerns
SEATTLE, Wash. — Public safety concerns can vary across Seattle’s diverse neighborhoods, and a survey capturing people’s perceptions is one way to help city officials prioritize limited resources. The 2022 Seattle Public Safety Survey closes on Nov. 30, so people have just nine days left to participate and have their voices heard.
thetacomaledger.com
Low Income Housing on Hosmer is a NIMBY housing crisis ‘solution’
Converting hotels to low-income does not increase the number of available rental units in Tacoma. The housing crisis is a hot conversation topic in Tacoma and for good reason. Tacoma does not have enough affordable housing – the median apartment rental price here for a one-bedroom is $1,642, not including utilities and fees. This, combined with the Tacoma City Council decision banning all camping within ten blocks of temporary housing creates a no-win scenario for low-income housing for insecure Tacoma residents. Creating affordable housing units seems to be the obvious solution for this issue.
nwnewsradio.com
Hospital reacts to critical letter, death of patient in ER
(EVERETT) Providence Regional Medical Center Everett is going on the defensive after receiving a critical letter from local elected officials. The response comes as we’re learning more about a patient who may have died while waiting for care. Earlier this month, both the Everett City Council and the Snohomish...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
'It is a huge problem': Vashon residents report USPS delivery issues, thefts
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — On Vashon Island, some residents are dealing with a mail delivery crisis. Staffing shortages are having a damaging domino effect, and residents worry that it will only get worse as the Christmas holiday approaches, they said. Toby Nichols, an 11-year Vashon resident, said the way...
Three laser strikes hit planes arriving and departing from Sea-Tac airport last week
SEATAC, Wash. — There were three laser strikes reported at Seattle Tacoma International Airport last week, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A laser strike can incapacitate a pilot, putting everyone on board the plane in danger. Three Boeing 737 flight crews reported being illuminated by a laser...
q13fox.com
Crews restore power to nearly 7,200 customers in Kent after Thanksgiving outage
KENT, Wash. - Crews with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restoreed power to more than 7,000 customers in Kent after a large outage on Thanksgiving morning. According to PSE's power outage map, about 7,200 people were left without power at around 11:30 a.m. The main areas impacted by the outage appeared to be in the Star Lake and Woodmont Beach areas.
Seattle budget committee sides with mayor, votes parking enforcement back to police
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Budget Committee has approved a budget amendment that accepts Mayor Bruce Harrell’s original proposal to transfer parking enforcement officers from the Seattle Department of Transportation to the Seattle Police Department. Harrell’s proposal to move the city's parking enforcement unit back to the Seattle Police Department went along with $20 million in 2023 and $20.5 million in 2024 for the transfer. This stemmed from a...
q13fox.com
'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
KEPR
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
Yakima Herald Republic
Lawsuit seeks to stop disqualifying WA ballots for signature mismatches
During every election in Washington, tens of thousands of voters have their ballots rejected because of ballot-envelope signatures flagged as not matching how they've been signed in the past. In the Nov. 8 midterm alone, nearly 28,000 ballots were challenged based on signature comparisons by election workers, according to the...
myeverettnews.com
Everett City Working To Relax Rules On Accessory Dwelling Units
There’s very little undeveloped land within the city limits of Everett, Washington to build new housing. There’s also a huge demand for housing of all types in Everett so one of the solutions under consideration is to add more housing to existing neighborhoods. Allowing homeowners to build ADUs...
WOLF
Men involved in Washington shopping center shooting were coworkers
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — Two men involved in what detectives describe as a murder-suicide in Washington state both worked at an aircraft manufacturing plant near where the shooting happened. Police said the suspected shooter is a 44-year-old male and the victim is a 28-year-old male. While the King County...
KOMO News
SPD updates employee policies on tattoos, jewelry, hair styles, gender language
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD), which has struggled to replace officers who have left the office, updated its employee policies regarding tattoos, jewelry, hair styles and gender language in efforts to widen its applicant pool. The department said the employee appearance section in its manual was last...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle rider giving up on mass transit after feeling ‘less safe’
The stench of urine and vomit. Frightening behavior from un-ticketed passengers showing signs of drug use, mental illness – or both. And the fear that none of her fellow passengers might step up to prevent an assault. After nearly 20 years of riding mass transit in the Seattle area,...
q13fox.com
Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
