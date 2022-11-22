Read full article on original website
The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
Ice skating rink in Springfield for holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Ice skating is back in Springfield for the holidays. The Old State Capitol in Springfield will host the LRS Ice Rink, an endeavor managed by local high school students in the Sangamon CEO program. The ice rink debuts Wednesday evening and will be open through...
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
St. John's breadline hosts Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — St. John's Breadline will be providing a full Thanksgiving meal to those in need. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. St John's Breadline will be hosting its annual meal for the Holiday at their building at 430 North 5th Street. Guests will be able to...
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Light up the park returns to Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Light up the park is returning to Chatham this year. The Chatham Tradition will start on November 25, and continue through December 25. The lights will be on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday. The Chatham Community Park will be decorated...
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
Hotel Royer plans to finish construction by Spring 2023
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues for many across the globe including the construction field which has been hit hard by these delays. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), construction in the U.S. is currently backlogged over eight months. Additionally, the inflation...
Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
Urbana Police ask families to report leads on threats made
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana schools are moving to remote learning Monday and Tuesday after threats were made over the past two weeks. Terrence Buckhanon is the father of an Urbana High School student and tells his daughter to stay alert while at school. "Keep her head on a...
Illinois football bowl game possibilities
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois Football looking to end their regular season on a high note despite three straight losses in Big Ten play. Illinois remains in play to win the Big Ten West title this weekend but need three pieces to fall in place. It all begins on...
Downtown Springfield businesses prepare for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are just a few days away. Local businesses in Downtown Springfield are gearing up for shoppers. Two local businesses in Downtown Springfield told us they are excited and ready for the weekend of shopping. At Springfield Vintage, owner Linda...
Teen suspect facing terrorist charges for UHS threats
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After weeks of fear and investigations, one teenage-aged suspect connected to threats made to Urbana schools is facing charges. A 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, police identified that voicemails found on...
Police: 16-year-old female arrested for Urbana High School threat from Nov. 7
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police along with FBI Agents and officers from Chicago Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to terrorist threats at Urbana High School on November 7. On November 7, Urbana High School received a threat over the phone saying she was going to kill...
