keysweekly.com
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Key West 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Key West this year? This post covers Christmas Key West 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Key West, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
keysweekly.com
keysweekly.com
HELP KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL AT WEEKLY 1-HOUR CLEANUPS
One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when teams clean up a designated area of the island. A troubling number of cigarette butts and plastic bags have been included in recent hauls. Please...
keysweekly.com
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS
Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
keysweekly.com
SICK OF THE FLOODS: KEY LARGO COMMUNITY AWAITS SOLUTION
Seven years have passed since Monroe County officials initiated a pilot project to address flooding at Key Largo’s Twin Lakes community. For resident Stephanie Russo, it’s been a long seven years. On Nov. 15, Monroe County commissioners authorized County Administrator Roman Gastesi to execute a $3.9-million grant agreement...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST’S SEA-TO-SEA RAINBOW FLAG HEADS TO COLORADO SPRINGS AFTER NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
When Key West unfurled the world’s longest rainbow flag down Duval Street in June 2003, it was a day of celebration, pride and unity. The same celebratory sentiments followed a large section of that flag, known as Section 93, to Washington, DC, when it was unfurled on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the legalization of same-sex marriage.
keysweekly.com
A THANKFUL FALL FILLS SCHOOL HALLS: KIDS GIVE THANKS
It’s the most thankful time of year at Stanley Switlik Elementary School. When Keys Weekly visited the little ones on Nov. 17, preparations for the holiday were well underway, with several classrooms eager to talk about their plans for the upcoming vacation and show off their seasonal art projects (some were more “hand-made” than others – check out the photos). But as we all know, Thanksgiving is the holiday of gratitude, so we took some time to get to know several of the students and ask them what they were most thankful for this year – and what their dinner plans entail.
cw34.com
2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
keysweekly.com
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SELECT MAYOR, SET PRIORITIES FOR FLORIDA KEYS
The Monroe Board of County Commissioners selected Craig Cates as the next mayor and Holly Merrill Raschein as the mayor pro tem for the coming year during a Nov. 15 meeting in Key West. Cates has been a commissioner since 2019 and Merrill Raschein since 2021. Both recognized outgoing Mayor...
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
keysweekly.com
BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES
Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”
keysweekly.com
KEYS SOCCER SQUADS ARE A MIX OF BRIGHT SPOTS, EARLY SEASON STRUGGLES
Key West has achieved a 3-2 record early this season. The Conchs won at home against Keys Gate on Nov. 15, then took to the road three days later, defeating Dade Christian in a single half on Nov. 18 by mercy rule. Seven different Key West players scored in the game, including two by Jonathan Gvili and Daniel Quiche and one each from Jonathan Bahri, Loubins Fleuridor, Jan Charles, Finley McKnight and Nicolas Silak. The 10th goal scored in the match was an own-goal by Dade Christian. The Conchs play again on Monday, Nov. 28 at Boca Raton.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: FORMER KEY WEST FOOTBALL COACH AND DISTRICT CHAMPION ANDY SIEGAL
Andy Siegal was hired in 1994 to coach the Key West Conchs’ football team. At just 24 years old, he was the youngest head football coach in the state. Taking the team to the postseason in both of his years coaching, his career since Key West has spanned across many high schools, universities and consulting positions. Listen as coach Sean McDonald catches up with Siegal to talk about his foray into the coaching world, his fondest memories of Key West, including a district championship, and his plans for a new sports-themed restaurant, “Coach’s Championship Grill.”
Alleged Key West immigration fraudster pleas to federal charges
An alleged co-conspirator in a scheme involving several Key West staffing agencies pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of immigration fraud.
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
A Florida man said he was "having a bad day" after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
