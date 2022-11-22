ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win

November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
TIMPSON, TX
scttx.com

Happy Thanksgiving from the County's District Clerk Office

November 24, 2022 - Before closing up at 4:30pm on Wednesday, the Shelby County District Clerk's Office came together to wish all a Happy Thanksgiving! They wish everyone many blessings and a wonderful time with family and friends this holiday season. The office will reopen Monday morning.
KLTV

East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance

November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

When Will They Light Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit In Lufkin, Texas?

If you are ready to see Rudolph lit for the 56th consecutive year, you are not alone. Everyone is ready to see that Mark 640 Lufkin Industries pumping unit light up the night. What started in 1966 as just a few Christmas lights on a pumping unit at Lufkin Industries has now grown into a full festival. Now the pumping unit is downtown and ready for the big day.
LUFKIN, TX
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda

November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA

