2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
scttx.com
Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce, EDC Invites All to Shop Local and Win
November 22, 2022 - From November 18 through December 18, the Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and Timpson Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) invites everyone to shop local and win!. Win by investing in your community; Win by supporting your local businesses; Win by saving your gas dollars; and Win...
scttx.com
Happy Thanksgiving from the County's District Clerk Office
November 24, 2022 - Before closing up at 4:30pm on Wednesday, the Shelby County District Clerk's Office came together to wish all a Happy Thanksgiving! They wish everyone many blessings and a wonderful time with family and friends this holiday season. The office will reopen Monday morning.
Get ready for one of the best Christmas festivals in East Texas
The historic courthouse in Marshall will light up the square this week for the famous "Wonderland of Lights."
30-foot Christmas tree delivered to Downtown Tyler, gifted by anonymous donor
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday. It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them. City officials said that […]
KSLA
Wonderland of Lights is lit with more lights; and has more activities for kids
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The East Texas city of Marshall kicked off another season of holiday fun Wednesday with the lighting of its annual Wonderland of Lights. “They’re really bright, thinking how long it took them to put them all up,” one child said. The former Harrison...
KLTV
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
KTRE
Lufkin’s Salvation Army feeds over 150 people with free Thanksgiving meals
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The time for giving back is in full swing. This Thanksgiving, volunteers with the Salvation Army in Lufkin have been cooking and loading carts to serve over 150 plates filled with turkey, dressing, and other holiday meal favorites to the community. “Everybody is invited back in...
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 18 minutes ago.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance
November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
When Will They Light Rudolph The Red Nose Pumping Unit In Lufkin, Texas?
If you are ready to see Rudolph lit for the 56th consecutive year, you are not alone. Everyone is ready to see that Mark 640 Lufkin Industries pumping unit light up the night. What started in 1966 as just a few Christmas lights on a pumping unit at Lufkin Industries has now grown into a full festival. Now the pumping unit is downtown and ready for the big day.
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
KLTV
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on the status of repairs being done to the City of Zavalla’s water system, currently experiencing major problems due to a series of leaks in the infrastructure. City of Marshall...
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
KLTV
Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda
November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
q973radio.com
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
