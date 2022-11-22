In the current trading session, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) stock is trading at the price of $9.49, a gain of 0.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -30.04% less than its 52-week high of $13.56 and 16.15% better than its 52-week low of $8.17. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.23% below the high and +11.71% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO