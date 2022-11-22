ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
DETROIT, MI
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win

The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.
BUFFALO, NY
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving

FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

