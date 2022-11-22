Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Saints Report: Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday due to illness
Twelve New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 12 game against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 NFL season.
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
Bills BREAKING: CB Tre’Davious White Moves vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
