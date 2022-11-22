Read full article on original website
You Can Tour Ernest Hemingway's Florida Home and See Descendents of His Six-Toed CatsL. CaneKey West, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right NowL. CaneFlorida State
The Haunting Florida History of Robert the DollL. CaneKey West, FL
2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Florida man arrested for having 959 marijuana plants, deputies say
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found over 950 marijuana plants and around 10 pounds of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday.
BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT
Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS
Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
SICK OF THE FLOODS: KEY LARGO COMMUNITY AWAITS SOLUTION
Seven years have passed since Monroe County officials initiated a pilot project to address flooding at Key Largo’s Twin Lakes community. For resident Stephanie Russo, it’s been a long seven years. On Nov. 15, Monroe County commissioners authorized County Administrator Roman Gastesi to execute a $3.9-million grant agreement...
Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: FORMER KEY WEST FOOTBALL COACH AND DISTRICT CHAMPION ANDY SIEGAL
Andy Siegal was hired in 1994 to coach the Key West Conchs’ football team. At just 24 years old, he was the youngest head football coach in the state. Taking the team to the postseason in both of his years coaching, his career since Key West has spanned across many high schools, universities and consulting positions. Listen as coach Sean McDonald catches up with Siegal to talk about his foray into the coaching world, his fondest memories of Key West, including a district championship, and his plans for a new sports-themed restaurant, “Coach’s Championship Grill.”
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SELECT MAYOR, SET PRIORITIES FOR FLORIDA KEYS
The Monroe Board of County Commissioners selected Craig Cates as the next mayor and Holly Merrill Raschein as the mayor pro tem for the coming year during a Nov. 15 meeting in Key West. Cates has been a commissioner since 2019 and Merrill Raschein since 2021. Both recognized outgoing Mayor...
Florida man allegedly stole boat to return to Cuba, said ‘he disliked living in the U.S.’
A Miami man was arrested earlier this month after deputies said he stole a $60,000 commercial fishing boat from a Marathon resident.
A THANKFUL FALL FILLS SCHOOL HALLS: KIDS GIVE THANKS
It’s the most thankful time of year at Stanley Switlik Elementary School. When Keys Weekly visited the little ones on Nov. 17, preparations for the holiday were well underway, with several classrooms eager to talk about their plans for the upcoming vacation and show off their seasonal art projects (some were more “hand-made” than others – check out the photos). But as we all know, Thanksgiving is the holiday of gratitude, so we took some time to get to know several of the students and ask them what they were most thankful for this year – and what their dinner plans entail.
Florida man says he was ‘having a bad day’ after allegedly fleeing from deputy
A Florida man said he was "having a bad day" after he allegedly fled from a deputy on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist hits 117 mph in 45 zone, says he was late for flight, deputies say
A motorcyclist who was pulled over for going 115 mph in a 45 mph zone told authorities he was late for a flight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
