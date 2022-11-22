ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

cw34.com

2 water related deaths in the Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two bodies were recovered from the water in Monroe County on Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the first call came in at around 9:20 a.m. in Islamorada. The body of a man was found floating in the water around 100 yards off of Carrol Street.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT

Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS

Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
KEY LARGO, FL
keysweekly.com

THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON

With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

SICK OF THE FLOODS: KEY LARGO COMMUNITY AWAITS SOLUTION

Seven years have passed since Monroe County officials initiated a pilot project to address flooding at Key Largo’s Twin Lakes community. For resident Stephanie Russo, it’s been a long seven years. On Nov. 15, Monroe County commissioners authorized County Administrator Roman Gastesi to execute a $3.9-million grant agreement...
KEY LARGO, FL
WFLA

Large Haitian migrant landing reported in Upper Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local, state, and federal law enforcement responded to a “mass migration incident” that occurred near Whale Harbor in Islamorada Monday evening. According to officials in Monroe County, the Haitian migration incident took place around 6:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 84. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to support U.S. Border Patrol, […]
ISLAMORADA, FL
keysweekly.com

SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: FORMER KEY WEST FOOTBALL COACH AND DISTRICT CHAMPION ANDY SIEGAL

Andy Siegal was hired in 1994 to coach the Key West Conchs’ football team. At just 24 years old, he was the youngest head football coach in the state. Taking the team to the postseason in both of his years coaching, his career since Key West has spanned across many high schools, universities and consulting positions. Listen as coach Sean McDonald catches up with Siegal to talk about his foray into the coaching world, his fondest memories of Key West, including a district championship, and his plans for a new sports-themed restaurant, “Coach’s Championship Grill.”
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

A THANKFUL FALL FILLS SCHOOL HALLS: KIDS GIVE THANKS

It’s the most thankful time of year at Stanley Switlik Elementary School. When Keys Weekly visited the little ones on Nov. 17, preparations for the holiday were well underway, with several classrooms eager to talk about their plans for the upcoming vacation and show off their seasonal art projects (some were more “hand-made” than others – check out the photos). But as we all know, Thanksgiving is the holiday of gratitude, so we took some time to get to know several of the students and ask them what they were most thankful for this year – and what their dinner plans entail.
MARATHON, FL

