Atlanta United FC has named Garth Lagerwey its new President & CEO, "exactly the shot in the arm" the club needed, according to Jeff Rueter of THE ATHLETIC. Former manager Tata Martino left after winning the MLS Cup in 2018, and despite "regularly spending as much or more than any other MLS side in transfer fees and designated player salaries," Atlanta has "struggled to replicate that success." No sporting director can "match the reputation which Lagerwey carries." Rueter wrote fellow general managers and sporting directors "often speak about him with absolute reverence, and understandably so." Few execs "have a better grasp on MLS’s roster rules," and he has "proven to be able to establish a core in the roster while hitting on more international signings than many clubs." The idea of him "bringing that nous to a club" with owner Arthur Blank’s deep pockets "should put the rest of MLS on notice: Atlanta United is no longer messing around" (THE ATHLETIC, 11/22).

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO