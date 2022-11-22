Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Sports Business Journal
Atlanta United makes coveted signing with Lagerwey's addition as President & CEO
Atlanta United FC has named Garth Lagerwey its new President & CEO, "exactly the shot in the arm" the club needed, according to Jeff Rueter of THE ATHLETIC. Former manager Tata Martino left after winning the MLS Cup in 2018, and despite "regularly spending as much or more than any other MLS side in transfer fees and designated player salaries," Atlanta has "struggled to replicate that success." No sporting director can "match the reputation which Lagerwey carries." Rueter wrote fellow general managers and sporting directors "often speak about him with absolute reverence, and understandably so." Few execs "have a better grasp on MLS’s roster rules," and he has "proven to be able to establish a core in the roster while hitting on more international signings than many clubs." The idea of him "bringing that nous to a club" with owner Arthur Blank’s deep pockets "should put the rest of MLS on notice: Atlanta United is no longer messing around" (THE ATHLETIC, 11/22).
NBC Sports
Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a player like Neymar of Brazil hold up a Switzerland jersey after an international game, which could be the case when the two nations square off in Group G this year.
Q&A With Tim Howard: US World Cup Predictions, Frito-Lay, USA vs. England, LeBron James, Soccer Or Football
It’s debatable how many “world class” soccer players the United States has produced. But there’s no debate at all that goalkeeper Tim Howard is one of them. From humble beginnings in New Jersey to becoming one of the first Americans to starting for iconic Manchester United to 15 years as the starting goalkeeper for the USMNT, Tim Howard has accomplished more than almost any American soccer player.
Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
FOX Sports
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
NBC Sports
What Caps Mean in Soccer Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you’re likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does not refer to a type of hat a player is wearing. Rather, it is a term associated with their senior national team.
Goaaaaaal! The 30 Best Gifts for Soccer Fans
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Two tests of endurance are well underway: holiday shopping and the FIFA World Cup—which, for the first time, started on November 20 and runs through December 18. Confused soccer fans might be asking themselves, “Doesn’t that happen in the summer?” Well, normally it does. But because the quadrennial event is being held in Qatar, a country where temperatures reach 110-plus degrees in summer, the date has been pushed back. This means that my family is bound to get an...
Comments / 0