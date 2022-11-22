Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
Editor’s Note: SMDP will be providing recipe hints and recommendations in the coming weeks to help you plan your holiday season. In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form.
How to Make Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes
From August through November, all things pumpkin are center stage. But unlike many other pumpkin recipes, you won’t have to turn on the oven for our easy no-bake pumpkin cheesecakes. You’ll need only five ingredients and a couple minutes to put these mini treats together. The hardest part? Waiting...
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
This Sweet Potato Casserole Has a Delicious Candy-Like Crust
At first glance, this sweet potato casserole from the November 1998 issue of Bon Appétit seemed pretty straightforward: Sweet potatoes are mashed with a little sweetener and topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping. But there are a few things that set it apart. First, instead of roasting sweet potatoes, as many other recipes call for, you boil them before puréeing them in the food processor. Then, two full tablespoons of vanilla extract and a whopping four eggs are added. These factors had me intrigued enough to give the otherwise basic-looking recipe a try.
These pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat
Tiff's Treats owner and cookbook author Tiffany Chen shares a recipe for pecan pie bars.
Epicurious
Ultimate Sugar Cookies
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
gordonramsayclub.com
Irish Cream Chocolate Sheet Cake
Shout-out to all chocolate and liqueur lovers out there! This Irish Cream Chocolate sheet cake is the perfect dessert for you! Easy and quick to prepare and very chocolatey – what can be better! Try the following recipe:. Servings 18-20 Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour...
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
EatingWell
Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
gordonramsayclub.com
Simple Flourless Chocolate Cake
This flourless chocolate cake is so simple and easy to make, and you will get a delicious chocolate cake without flour. Isn’t that fantastic? If you are a chocolate lover but you are gluten intolerant then this flourless chocolate cake ideal for you. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes (Gluten and Dairy Free)
These are more of a custardy pie center than a cupcake, and will sink in the middle as they cook. Just fill in the center with whipped cream. Use good cupcake liner, and let them cool completely so they don’t stick to the liner. Ingredients (12 cupcakes) 15 ounce...
Flathead Beacon
Cinnamon-and-Sugar Pie Crust
My grandmother was our family’s pie-making expert. It wasn’t that the crust was cut with decorative stencils or filled with complex ingredients. Grandma Tiny simply had been making pies for so long that she measured the crust ingredients with her hands and could feel when the dough was just right.
gordonramsayclub.com
Rich Chocolate Dream Fudge Pie
This chocolate dream fudge pie is so rich, moist, and delicious! It is very simple and easy to prepare which makes it ideal for all chocolate and pie lovers! Make it for the weekend and try to eat just one piece. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 – 9-inch pie...
butterwithasideofbread.com
SNICKERDOODLE APPLE PIE BITES
Snickerdoodle Apple Pie Bites are the perfect dessert to take to all of those holiday parties. These mini apple pies are easily made with a snickerdoodle cookie mix and a can of apple pie filling. SNICKERDOODLE APPLE PIE BITES. Snickerdoodle Apple Pie Bites are made with a snickerdoodle cookie cup...
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included
Country-style pecan pie with pie crust recipe included. It's a few days until Thanksgiving, so today, I will share my country-style pecan pie and pie crust recipe together in one article. This pecan pie is amazingly delicious and is a family favorite. Hope y'all will enjoy it too!
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Cranberry Bread
This Simple Pumpkin Cranberry Bread is one of our favorite recipes to share during the holiday season. This recipe is effortless and a great way to get the whole family involved in the kitchen. I always bake this bread Thanksgiving morning. The aroma of pumpkin spice fills the air! We savor our morning treat while watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade! I personally love that this single recipe makes so many loaves to share,and is easy to transport! We like to make mini loafs adorned with ribbon, and attach the recipe on a seasonal card. This is a wonderful and thoughtful gift to thank your holiday hostess! Simple pumpkin cranberry bread is always a crowd pleaser.
gordonramsayclub.com
Bailey’s Chocolate Mousse Cake
Deliciously light, fluffy mousse infused with the sweet chocolate flavor of Baileys Irish Cream. You can make it for the weekend and surprise your family or friends!. 2 tablespoons cocoa powder (3 tablespoons if you want more intense chocolate flavor) ½ cup Baileys Irish Cream, cold. 1½ cup heavy...
Pumpkin Pie Thanksgiving Dip
Pumpkin Pie Dip with Nilla Vanilla Wafers and Ginger SnapsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Looking for a delicious dip that everyone in the family will enjoy, young, old and even grumpy Aunt Edna? Look no further, this dip is so easy to make, you can whip it up in about 10 minutes. It can be made a head of time, and last in the fridge for up to 4 days so it's ready to go for when those first guests begin arriving at the house. It's a no bake dip so it doesn't use any precious oven space and it's a great way to use up any left over pumpkin from your baking. I love this recipe for it's simplicity and ease. My daughter made this last year for her Friendsgiving and it was a hit. I like to pair this dip with Nilla vanilla wafers or ginger snaps but graham crackers and apples will also work well.
