Elvis Presley’s Songwriters Wrote 1 of The Monkees’ Hits
Some of Elvis Presley's songs were written by the same songwriters who wrote a hit by The Monkees that charted in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ Stopped a Paul Simon Song From Hitting No. 1
The Beatles' "Paperback Writer" and "Yellow Submarine" competed against two songs by the same group, one of which was written by Paul Simon.
'KPOP' Musical Writer Jason Kim Talks Bringing Korean Culture to Broadway
The first Broadway musical to showcase an aspect of Korean culture is set to officially open at the Circle in the Square Theatre on November 27.
The Archive of the Folklorist Who Unplugged Bob Dylan at Newport Is Headed to the Smithsonian
A trove of sound recordings, manuscripts, photographs, and ephemera from the blues and folklore archive of Robert “Mack” McCormick will get a new home at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. McCormick’s daughter, Susannah Nix, gifted the archive to the Smithsonian, which plans to start making it available to scholars — and displaying some of its items at the Archive Center — in the summer of 2023. Smithsonian Books, as well as the celebrated label Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, will also be releasing projects based on the material in the archives next year. McCormick was a self-trained folklorist who began documenting and...
cambridgespy.org
Spy Concert Review: From Bell to Bernstein and Opera to Folk by Steve Parks
The hot new music series, “Gabriela Montero at Prager,” hit its highest note so far, literally, at the resplendently restored former sanctuary known as the Ebenezer Theater Saturday night, thanks largely to guest artists soprano Larisa Martinez and her super-star husband, violinist Joshua Bell. Pianist Montero, who headlined...
Jazz Detective, Archivist Zev Feldman’s New Label, Kicks Off With Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Piano Legend Ahmad Jamal
Jazz producer and executive Zev Feldman has long had the nickname of “the jazz detective” for his penchant for finding previously unreleased tapes from the genre’s greats to put out as high-profile archival releases. Now he’s putting that moniker to use for his own label, Jazz Detective Records, which will make its debut on Record Store Day’s Black Friday edition with a pair live double-albums by the legendary pianist Ahmad Jamal, both captured in Seattle in the mid-1960s and never before heard by the public. Having his own imprint doesn’t mean that Feldman plans to be any less busy for any...
Bruce Springsteen talks soul covers album, his voice and the Ticketmaster price fight
Bruce Springsteen is changing his tune with a new album of soul covers, “Only the Strong Survive,” and it sounds great. The Boss breaks out into falsettos, vibratos and sustained notes aplenty. At a time in life when a rock singer’s voice usually diminishes, Springsteen’s is coming on “Strong.” ...
