Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-Casual Pizza Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and expertsTimothy RawlesCasa Grande, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
Contract dispute halts construction of Old Tucson movie set
A contract dispute has halted Old Tucson's plans to revive moviemaking at the park. Old Tucson officials say they are out $300,000 on a new set and have been forced to take legal action.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what financial services leaders are doing to differentiate themselves
The American Legislative Exchange Council recently released a report comparing state economies’ Gross Domestic Product, population and job growth. Where did Arizona rank? That would be No. 1. Couple that with the U.S. Census Bureau’s findings that Arizona is the second fastest-growing state in the nation by population, and it is clear that State 48 continues to be among the top places to live and work in the nation.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Airport moves step closer to upgrade
CASA GRANDE — Improvements and the installation of aviation-related infrastructure for the Casa Grande Municipal Airport moved a step closer after the final public information workshop was conducted at the airport on Thursday. The airport has previously hosted workshops which have been facilitated by Scottsdale based airport consultants Coffman...
azbigmedia.com
IPA sells Eastyn Park in Tucson for $42.5 million
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Eastyn Park, a 279-unit multifamily property in Tucson, Arizona. The $42.5 million sales price equates to $152,329 per unit. : Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation. “Eastyn Park is in excellent...
KOLD-TV
Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
Pinal County tightened or decided Arizona races
Pinal County was the difference between a total rout by Democrats seeking the highest federal and state offices and down-to-the-wire results in just about all of those races in the November General Election. The traditionally Republican County followed its historical voting pattern, albeit futilely in several races.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
azbigmedia.com
How the Edison-Eastlake Community in Phoenix is being revitalized
The Edison-Eastlake Community, located one mile east from Downtown Phoenix at East Jefferson Street has been granted multiple revitalization initiatives such as community programs and new housing units. The City Of Phoenix was awarded $30 million for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant for its Edison-Eastlake One Vision Plan. The grant...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News
The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
azbigmedia.com
Chandler among 50 best U.S. cities if you are a remote worker
With remote work migration on the rise, we uncovered the most desirable cities to move to across the nation if you work remotely. In particular, cities in the nation’s Southeast — led by Greenville, S.C., Raleigh, N.C. and West Palm Beach, Fla., proved to be the best locations for working remotely this year by offering the best mix of features, affordability and remote work-readiness. Chandler ranks No. 32 among the best U.S. cities if you are a remote worker. That is the highest ranking for any Arizona city.
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
Comments / 0