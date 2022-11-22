ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

DWR: Utah prairie dogs should be removed from endangered list

UTAH (ABC4) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending Utah prairie dogs be federally delisted and removed from the Endangered Species Act after recent data shows the population has increased by twofold. The DWR enacted a few changes regarding the conservation of the Utah-native squirrels by putting forth...
UTAH STATE
Missouri woman accused of using counterfeit $100 bills in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A Missouri woman was arrested in Moab accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at three different locations across the city on Monday, Nov. 21. Crystal D. Carlson, 41, of Missouri, was arrested on three counts of forgery (third-degree felony) and one count of possession of marijuana (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor).
MOAB, UT

