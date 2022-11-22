Read full article on original website
How to practice your social skills before those holiday get togethers
On Good Things Utah this morning – Just before Thanksgiving Day we dive into how to improve your social skills at those holiday get togethers. Every feel like you have nothing to say? Here are a couple quick tips you can use:. Talk to people online. The easiest way...
DWR: Utah prairie dogs should be removed from endangered list
UTAH (ABC4) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is recommending Utah prairie dogs be federally delisted and removed from the Endangered Species Act after recent data shows the population has increased by twofold. The DWR enacted a few changes regarding the conservation of the Utah-native squirrels by putting forth...
Missouri woman accused of using counterfeit $100 bills in Moab
MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A Missouri woman was arrested in Moab accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at three different locations across the city on Monday, Nov. 21. Crystal D. Carlson, 41, of Missouri, was arrested on three counts of forgery (third-degree felony) and one count of possession of marijuana (Class ‘B’ misdemeanor).
