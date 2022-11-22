In the current trading session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) stock is trading at the price of $18.21, a fall of -0.48% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -32.45% less than its 52-week high of $26.96 and 52.53% better than its 52-week low of $11.94. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.13% below the high and +43.12% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO