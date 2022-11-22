Read full article on original website
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos: What it means for the offense
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that the team will start veteran quarterback Sam Darnold against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
numberfire.com
Jets benching Zach Wilson versus Bears
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is not starting Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Wilson is being benched following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots in which he completed 9-of-22 passes for 77 scoreless yards. It was the fourth time in seven games this season that Wilson failed to throw a touchdown pass. Mike White will presumably start in Week 12, but Joe Flacco is a viable option as well. They should both be at least a modest upgrade for the Jets' pass-catchers over Wilson moving forward.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Reacts to TE Kyle Pitts Injury
The Atlanta Falcons hold the NFL's No. 31 passing offense, averaging just over 150 yards through the air per game ... and the road just got much tougher. Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who was one of just six rookies to make the Pro Bowl a year ago, suffered an MCL injury last Sunday against the Chicago Bears and has been placed on injured reserve. He's expected to go undergo a procedure and could miss the remainder of the regular season, but he's set to be out a minimum of the next four weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth
FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys vs. Giants: 5 Key to Win, Squashing Saquon, Thanksgiving Inactives
The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve on that 7-3 record when the New York Giants come to town for the Thanksgiving Day/"Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl'' game at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off vastly different outcomes from last Sunday as Dallas blew the brakes off the Minnesota Vikings, while the Detroit Lions handled the Giants easily in a 31-18 win.
Raleigh News & Observer
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 28-25 Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions were seeking to record their first 4-0 month of November since 1962 against a talented Buffalo Bills squad. Winners of three straight games, Detroit had plans to showcase their young roster to a nationally televised audience. Facing a team many have tabbed to be in the mix...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills BREAKING: CB Tre’Davious White Moves vs. Lions on Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ford Field for the second straight week as they get to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Lions a week after beating the Browns on Detroit's home field. ... and they will apparently do it with a boost via the debut of veteran standout cornerback Tre'Davious White.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘They’re Dialed In’: Falcons HC Arthur Smith Discusses Commanders Defense
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are on a tear, as they say in the football world. Winners in five of their last six contests the Commanders have not only played their way into conversations around the league, but they're also right in the thick of the NFC Playoff race as well.
Raleigh News & Observer
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We Hit A Lull’: Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills’ Thrilling Win Over Lions
Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula. "We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to...
