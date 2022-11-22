The Atlanta Falcons hold the NFL's No. 31 passing offense, averaging just over 150 yards through the air per game ... and the road just got much tougher. Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who was one of just six rookies to make the Pro Bowl a year ago, suffered an MCL injury last Sunday against the Chicago Bears and has been placed on injured reserve. He's expected to go undergo a procedure and could miss the remainder of the regular season, but he's set to be out a minimum of the next four weeks.

