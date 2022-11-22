Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Khabib: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is gonna be tougher than Charles Oliveira’ for Islam Makhachev
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has a tough first title defense ahead of him. Makhachev heads “Down Under” on Feb. 11, 2023, to main event UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, defending his crown against UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. To set up the “champion vs. champion” tilt, Makhachev had to get through his stiffest test to date, former titlist, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280. The Dagestani faced little resistance against Oliveira, submitting him in round two with an arm-triangle choke (watch highlights).
Glover Teixeira on turning down makeshift UFC 282 title shot: I won't 'just show up to fight a guy because they say so'
After Jiri Prochazka withdrew, Glover Teixeira declined to fight Magomed Ankalaev for the title at UFC 282 – but he has his reasons. Now former UFC light heavyweight champion Prochazka (29-3-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) suffered a severe shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his Dec. 10 main event rematch against Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC). Prochazka vacated his belt out of respect to the division, and the promotion angled for a title fight between Teixeira and Ankalaev.
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
Frankie Edgar Officially Notifies UFC About His Retirement Status
Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.
MMAmania.com
Paulo Costa still not fighting Robert Whittaker at UFC 284 in Perth — ‘I don’t have a deal’
UFC middleweight contender and former division title challenger Paulo Costa recently told his Twitter followers the promotion prematurely announced a high-stakes showdown against former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event in Perth before getting “The Eraser” penciled onto an official contract. Probably...
Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon. With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
Sean O’Malley To Aljamain Sterling: If You’re The Champ And You’re Healthy Then Fight
Sean O’Malley would like to see Aljamain Sterling stay more active. The UFC bantamweight title picture is a bit muddy at this time. The champion of the division, Aljamain Sterling has just come off his second title defense. He defeated TJ Dillashaw last month at the UFC 280 event. He has proven that he belongs at the top of this stacked division but has also made sure that there is a target on his back. Following the win, Sterling was looking for a much-earned rest and stated that he did not want to return until the summer. With the title contenders lining up it seems that fans and fellow fighters would like him to get back in the cage sooner than that.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
MMA Fighting
Reaction: Jiri Prochazka out of UFC 282 with injury, vacates title
A shoulder injury has taken Jiri Prochazka out of the UFC 282 main event against Glover Teixeira in a highly anticipated rematch, and because of that, Prochazka made the decision to vacate the light heavyweight championship out of respect for the division and its fighters. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José...
MMA Fighting
AEW champ MJF goes back and forth with ‘dollar store Conor McGregor talking’ Paddy Pimblett
Newly crowned AEW world champion MJF has always had the gift of gab and nobody — including UFC lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblett — is immune to it. On Tuesday, MJF took to social media to share a screenshot from an internet exchange between himself and Pimblett, where “The Baddy” challenged him to a “real fight,” which MJF seemed to accept when AEW heads to London for the first time in 2023.
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes unconcerned about health before PFL debut, no longer ‘killing myself cutting weight’
While many have been concerned about the longterm health and well-being of Marlon Moraes, the former World Series of Fighting champion and one-time UFC title challenger believes moving up a weight class will alleviate those worries. Moraes competes in a featherweight bout against Sheymon Moraes at the 2022 PFL World...
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’
Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Bellator 288, UFC Vegas 65, PFL pay-per-view, Chimaev vs. Pereira, more
After a chaotic weekend in the world of combat sports, a lot of news, and perhaps speculation came out of it. But what storyline stood out the most?. On an all-new Thanksgiving edition of Between the Links, the panel of MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss Vadim Nemkov’s upset win over Corey Anderson to retain the light heavyweight title, Usman Nurmagomedov dominating Patricky Pitbull in the co-main event to win the lightweight title, Bellator 290 heading to CBS — which includes Fedor Emelianenko challenging Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title in his final fight — Dillon Danis boxing KSI in January, the James Krause fallout following UFC Vegas 65, the PFL World Championship pay-per-view card on Friday, Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight against Alex Pereira, reveal some of the things they are thankful for in the world of MMA, and more.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Taylor explains punching ‘bully’ Dillon Danis in the face: ‘He’s gotten away with it for so many years’
MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor made headlines after punching Dillon Danis in the face in a parking lot following the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 003 weigh-ins this past Friday in Austin, Texas. Danis first got into it with KSI during an impromptu staredown and things got wild with...
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon bumped up to UFC 282 co-main event
Paddy Pimblett gets to prove his star power even more with his fight against Jared Gordon now serving as the new co-main event of UFC 282. UFC officials announced the move on Wednesday. The news comes after the card endured a major shift. The promotion announced Jiri Prochazka vacated his...
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
