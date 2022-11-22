ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Makeup products with how-to tutorials

UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) BAQE Cosmetics will be your new favorite brands! Founded in 2020, BAQE is a fully cruelty free and vegan line made here in the Beehive State. With each purchase of a BAQE item, you will have a built in makeup academy videos and “Recipe Cards” so you have a makeup bestie with you everywhere.
OREM, UT
ABC 4

4 cute ideas to make those gifts shine this season

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The holiday rush is real. And for those looking to get something special for those on their nice list, time is running out to find those perfect gifts at the best prices. With some help from Gatehouse No. 1 this month, we’ve had some excellent guidance on the cutest furnishings and decor to discover, with expert ways to arrange them in our homes.
OREM, UT
ABC 4

New event space in Layton gives community an ideal venue for food and fun

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season to gather over a great meal, and few places do this better locally than Roosters Brewing Co and The Coop in Layton. Now sporting their newly renovated space for customers, Roosters has plenty to offer as Davis County’s first and only microbrewery.
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Why one of our favorite things about the holiday season is ballet

Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Deena is visiting with Jacqueline Colledge, the Artistic Director and Founder of the Utah Metropolitan Ballet today to talk about all the reason’s we love the ballet during the Holiday Season!. The Utah Metropolitan Ballet was founded in 1968 by...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

‘Swig Experience’ coming soon to Megaplex Theatres

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Swig may start being featured at a Megaplex Theatres near you after the Larry H. Miller Company (LHM Company) purchased a majority stake in the dirty soda company. Beginning in 2023, LHM Company said it will begin offering a “Swig experience” in LHM...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah man charged for threatening woman with razor during flight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse, Utah, man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a straight-edge razor during a flight from New York to Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, has been charged in a District of Utah federal court...
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC 4

Grandson suspected in death of Clearfield couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
ABC 4

Man sentenced for killing Sandy realtor in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has been sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Nov. 22, after being convicted of killing a realtor from Sandy in 2019. Manuel Velasquez, 35, pleaded guilty to a reduced second-degree charge of manslaughter last September....
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy