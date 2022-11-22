Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 4
Fresh views and even fresher bites at this local favorite in Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Good times are instantly made great when a hot meal hits the table. For those living in Layton who are looking for a cluckin’ great meal like this, one of the best places for nearly two decades is Roosters Brewing Company.
ABC 4
Makeup products with how-to tutorials
UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) BAQE Cosmetics will be your new favorite brands! Founded in 2020, BAQE is a fully cruelty free and vegan line made here in the Beehive State. With each purchase of a BAQE item, you will have a built in makeup academy videos and “Recipe Cards” so you have a makeup bestie with you everywhere.
ABC 4
4 cute ideas to make those gifts shine this season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The holiday rush is real. And for those looking to get something special for those on their nice list, time is running out to find those perfect gifts at the best prices. With some help from Gatehouse No. 1 this month, we’ve had some excellent guidance on the cutest furnishings and decor to discover, with expert ways to arrange them in our homes.
ABC 4
How is Papa Murphy’s Pizza giving back to the SLC community?
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Giving back isn’t cheesy! And giving back to your community is its own gift, but if you must take a gift in return, might it be for a pizza or two?. The United States Marine Corps Reserve, Papa Murphy’s, ABC4 Utah,...
ABC 4
New event space in Layton gives community an ideal venue for food and fun
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — ‘Tis the season to gather over a great meal, and few places do this better locally than Roosters Brewing Co and The Coop in Layton. Now sporting their newly renovated space for customers, Roosters has plenty to offer as Davis County’s first and only microbrewery.
ABC 4
Why one of our favorite things about the holiday season is ballet
Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Deena is visiting with Jacqueline Colledge, the Artistic Director and Founder of the Utah Metropolitan Ballet today to talk about all the reason’s we love the ballet during the Holiday Season!. The Utah Metropolitan Ballet was founded in 1968 by...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
ABC 4
Here’s where to shop huge deals on brand name furniture this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Dreaming of the perfect gift this holiday season? Make gift shopping easier with a wide assortment of products at highly discounted prices. From sleep accessories to home decor to outdoor cookware, Rendezvous has something for everyone on your list. Make the most...
ABC 4
‘Swig Experience’ coming soon to Megaplex Theatres
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Swig may start being featured at a Megaplex Theatres near you after the Larry H. Miller Company (LHM Company) purchased a majority stake in the dirty soda company. Beginning in 2023, LHM Company said it will begin offering a “Swig experience” in LHM...
ABC 4
Salt Lake voters approve $85M bond to improve parks, trails and open spaces – How will the funds be used?
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Results from Election Day were certified across Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 22, making them official. Included in those results was the resounding support from Salt Lake City voters for a new $85 million bond that would support parks, trails, and open spaces in the city.
ABC 4
Utah man charged for threatening woman with razor during flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse, Utah, man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a straight-edge razor during a flight from New York to Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 21. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, has been charged in a District of Utah federal court...
ABC 4
SLCPD: 400 S. road closures lifted, investigation remains ongoing
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that all road closures have been lifted in the area of 400 South, though an investigation remains ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: SLCPD investigating 2 crashes, 1 involving patrol car — 400 S. closed. NOVEMBER 23, 2022...
ABC 4
Best-selling author shares what inspired him to write his latest novel
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As he’s written over 40 best-selling novels in his career, author Richard Paul Evans is perhaps most proud of his latest work published titled A Christmas Memory. In this story, he recalls the story of his own life’s journey. After...
ABC 4
Grandson suspected in death of Clearfield couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
ABC 4
Man sentenced for killing Sandy realtor in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has been sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison on Wednesday, Nov. 22, after being convicted of killing a realtor from Sandy in 2019. Manuel Velasquez, 35, pleaded guilty to a reduced second-degree charge of manslaughter last September....
Comments / 0