ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
wbtw.com

North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
iheart.com

Mother Of Missing Toddler Arrested After Remains Found In Georgia Landfill

The mother of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been arrested after the toddler's remains were found in a landfill on Friday (November 18). Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, reported her son missing on October 5 and claimed his father kidnapped him. Police determined the boy's father was not involved in his disappearance and named Leilani as the prime suspect in the case.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy