cbs17
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
'I was scared': 11-year-old girl hospitalized after getting shot in the neck by BB gun
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
cbs17
Man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes with weapon, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after an armed robbery took place last week. On Nov. 13 at approximately 1:18 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1221 U.S. 117 South regarding a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
‘Thanksgiving ... just another day to survive,’ Durham mayor says after fatal shootings
“I want folks to realize that Thanksgiving for a lot of folks is just another day to survive,” Mayor Elaine O’Neal said Tuesday after 2 young men, one just 16 years old, were shot to death in the past week.
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
wbtw.com
North Carolina man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from jail, deputies say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeanant confinement program on Oct. 29 in Wayne County.
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
iheart.com
Mother Of Missing Toddler Arrested After Remains Found In Georgia Landfill
The mother of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon has been arrested after the toddler's remains were found in a landfill on Friday (November 18). Quinton's mother, Leilani Simon, reported her son missing on October 5 and claimed his father kidnapped him. Police determined the boy's father was not involved in his disappearance and named Leilani as the prime suspect in the case.
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
Driver of truck that hit girl in Raleigh parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
cbs17
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of Cumberland County thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say...
publicradioeast.org
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
cbs17
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three teenagers were charged with stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police. On Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 900 block of Planters Street regarding a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, four juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area nearby.
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
