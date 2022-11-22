Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Police name suspected Chesapeake Walmart shooter
Police said 31-year-old Andre Bing, of Chesapeake, killed six people at a Walmart Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.
Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home
31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
Long Live Fernando | Police identified 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Shopper speaks out in aftermath of mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
One shopper describes the setting of the store shortly before the shooting. The store was crowded, with many preparing for the holidays.
State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
Hampton Police provide update on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1
Hampton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on the investigation of two homicides that occurred over the past weekend.
Crash kills one person in Suffolk on Monday
Suffolk Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday. It happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive.
24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD...
