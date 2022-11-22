ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

1 injured in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
HAMPTON, VA
5newsonline.com

Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID'd, authorities search home

31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AFBegC. Chesapeake Walmart gunman ID’d, authorities search …. 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police ID suspect in York County hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a recent hit-and-run crash, and it is pursuing a suspect in the incident. Martin Morse Wooster, 64, of Takoma Park, Md. was killed on the evening of Nov. 13 while trying to cross Bypass Road, according to state police, who said the driver of a white sedan traveling eastbound on Bypass Road, west of Route 132, struck the man and kept driving.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD...
SUFFOLK, VA

