ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Packers' David Bakhtiari lobbies for Hall of Famer to get Colorado HC position

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the best success stories in football. Even before he returned to dominance at left tackle after several setbacks to his torn ACL, he still had defied the odds in his pro career. Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since them, he has become a Hall of Fame caliber lineman. Even after spending his entire pro career (thus far) in Green Bay, he still remains close to the program that developed him: the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is currently looking to fill its head coaching vacancy, and Bakhtiari has an ideal candidate in mind.
GREEN BAY, WI
Talk Radio 960am

Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut

129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago. An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.
WJCL

Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
JaguarReport

NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?

There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense

Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy