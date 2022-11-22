Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the best success stories in football. Even before he returned to dominance at left tackle after several setbacks to his torn ACL, he still had defied the odds in his pro career. Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since them, he has become a Hall of Fame caliber lineman. Even after spending his entire pro career (thus far) in Green Bay, he still remains close to the program that developed him: the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is currently looking to fill its head coaching vacancy, and Bakhtiari has an ideal candidate in mind.

