Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Browns fan favorite, Steelers legends named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
The NFL has announced that one former player from the Cleveland Browns and two former players from the Pittsburgh Steelers have been named semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Dolphins great Zach Thomas named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for fifth time
Dolphins great Zach Thomas was named one of 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Tuesday. It’s the fifth consecutive year the 13-year linebacker has been named a semifinalist.
Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson, Packer who planted Jim Brown, blasts NFL tackling
CANTON − Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson didn't mention the Cleveland Browns by name. He didn't have to. The 3-7 Browns emerged from Sunday's loss to Buffalo ranked last in the AFC in points allowed. Robinson was talking about the Browns − and plenty of others...
Yardbarker
Packers' David Bakhtiari lobbies for Hall of Famer to get Colorado HC position
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is one of the best success stories in football. Even before he returned to dominance at left tackle after several setbacks to his torn ACL, he still had defied the odds in his pro career. Bakhtiari was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since them, he has become a Hall of Fame caliber lineman. Even after spending his entire pro career (thus far) in Green Bay, he still remains close to the program that developed him: the University of Colorado Boulder. Colorado is currently looking to fill its head coaching vacancy, and Bakhtiari has an ideal candidate in mind.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin was named as one of 28 modern era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 Class.
Talk Radio 960am
Two Saints Make 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist Cut
129 total modern-era nominees were nominated for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class a month ago. An impressive list of players that included 8 former New Orleans Saints and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums, the voting committee had the difficult task of trimming the list by 101 players on Tuesday.
WJCL
Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
NFL Draft: Which Weapon Are Jaguars Projected To Take in the Top-10?
There are still seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of November mock drafts, the last month-and-a-half has derailed their season and put them in a 3-7 hole entering their Week 11 bye.
2023 NFL Draft order: Jaguars behind other 3-win teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful they can turn around their 3-7 season with a string of wins to end the year, but there’s always a nice consolation prize that comes with a losing record: a top draft pick. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the strength of schedule tiebreaker doesn’t look...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We Hit A Lull’: Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills’ Thrilling Win Over Lions
Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula. "We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense
Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
