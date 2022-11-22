ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
Berkeley County School Board chairman shares rationale for superintendent firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board addressed for the first time Wednesday the abrupt termination of former Superintendent Deon Jackson and in-house attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Board chairman Mac McQuillin described in a November 23 multi-page explanation a number of issues that led to the decision, including what he essentially called […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
BEAUFORT, SC
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Pink Energy customers, attorneys turn focus to lending companies

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WBTV) - Tina Willis says she’s still waiting for the promises made by her Pink Energy salesman came to fruition. “My electric bill never went away because it never was even working,” Willis said. Willis financed $70,000 worth of solar panels and other system add-ons...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. – A week after the Berkeley County School Board voted to fire its superintendent, Board Chairman Mac McQuillin issued a lengthy statement Wednesday. The board voted 6 to 3 to fire Deon Jackson during its regularly scheduled meeting last week. The move prompted some people in attendance, including board members, to walk out of the meeting. David Barrow, […] The post BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

