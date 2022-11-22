Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
SCDOT seeks public input on bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is seeking public input regarding proposed bridge repairs in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties. SCDOT is proposing repairs to the SC260 Bridge over Second Water-Lake Marion. Portions of the bridge have deteriorated to the point that repairs are necessary, according to SCDOT engineers.
live5news.com
Goose Creek providing extra funding to city staff and golf course renovations
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek unanimously approved new ordinances that will provide more money for city employees and renovations to Crowfield Golf Club in an effort to keep up with competition. People who play Crowfield Golf Club say these renovations will improve their overall experience...
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
abcnews4.com
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
Berkeley County School Board chairman shares rationale for superintendent firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board addressed for the first time Wednesday the abrupt termination of former Superintendent Deon Jackson and in-house attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Board chairman Mac McQuillin described in a November 23 multi-page explanation a number of issues that led to the decision, including what he essentially called […]
cityofbeaufort.org
Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
live5news.com
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian. President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1. McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
live5news.com
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
WBTV
Pink Energy customers, attorneys turn focus to lending companies
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WBTV) - Tina Willis says she’s still waiting for the promises made by her Pink Energy salesman came to fruition. “My electric bill never went away because it never was even working,” Willis said. Willis financed $70,000 worth of solar panels and other system add-ons...
abcnews4.com
Downed power lines on Butternut Rd at Central Ave, traffic reroute: SPDSC
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Downed power lines on Butternut Road at Central Avenue are causing traffic to be rerouted through the fire department parking lot onto Central Ave to keep traffic flowing. SPDSC is on scene and Dominion Energy has been contacted.
BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing
BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. – A week after the Berkeley County School Board voted to fire its superintendent, Board Chairman Mac McQuillin issued a lengthy statement Wednesday. The board voted 6 to 3 to fire Deon Jackson during its regularly scheduled meeting last week. The move prompted some people in attendance, including board members, to walk out of the meeting. David Barrow, […] The post BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek
The pedestrian, identified as 50-year-old Isaac L. Frasier of Mt. Pleasant, was walking when he was struck by a 2005 Lincoln Town Car. The post Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Red Bank Road In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
