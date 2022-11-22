ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Nov. 25-Dec. 1

1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals. 1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa

On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
WTOP

Baker scores 20 as Nevada defeats Akron 62-58

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Will Baker scored 20 points as Nevada beat Akron 62-58 on Wednesday night at the Cayman Islands Classic. Baker added six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-1). Jarod Lucas scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy