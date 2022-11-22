Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study challenges WHO guidelines on pregnancy interval following miscarriage or abortion
Conception within three months of a miscarriage or an abortion is not associated with increased risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes, according to new research publishing in PLOS Medicine. The study suggests that, contrary to current advice, women could attempt pregnancy after a previous miscarriage or induced abortion without elevated perinatal risks and reassures those who want to try again sooner than guidelines recommend.
These Are The Most Common Signs Of Autism In Women And Research Says You Probably Don't Realize Them
Autism may present differently in women than in men which may lead to misdiagnoses and mental health issues. Here are the most common signs of autism in women.
Female children undergo gender transition treatment at a higher rate than males
New information suggests that young girls are initiating treatment to transition into boys more often than their male counterparts. This comes as the popularity of double mastectomy surgeries among minors rapidly increases.
If your mother was pregnant during the Great Depression, years might have been taken off your life by the economy, study says
A daughter of a farmer at a Farm Security Administration emergency migratory labor camp during the Great Depression. Can economic stress that mothers experience while pregnant affect how quickly their children age—and perhaps how early they die?. Quite possibly, a new study out of the University of Wisconsin–Madison and...
MedicalXpress
Study: Risk of cancer doubles for people with 'skewed' blood cells
A study led by King's and published in eLife today has shed new light on how a process called skewed X chromosome inactivation (XCI-skew) is linked to developing chronic disease. Humans typically have two sex chromosomes, either XX or XY. However, because the X chromosome has so many more genes...
Healthline
Pregnancy: New Study on How Long a Person Should Wait After a Miscarriage, Abortion
A new study is challenging the current recommendation that a person should wait 6 months after a miscarriage or abortion before getting pregnant again. Researchers say in many cases conceiving 3 months after a pregnancy loss does not increase the risks of an adverse pregnancy outcome. Experts say many factors...
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer with LIGHT, a novel proton accelerator for treatment
Cancer irradiation with hadron beams, a method to which CERN contributed by propelling carbon ion therapy of radioresistant tumors into the medical world some thirty years ago, has treated more than 300,000 patients to date. As collaborations and projects have mushroomed over the decades, new methods aimed at improving and democratizing this type of cancer treatment have sprung to life.
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 5-year relative survival rate of 59.6 percent in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes
About 40 percent of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) die of MDS within five years, according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the British Journal of Haematology. Krzysztof Mądry, M.D., from Warszawa Medical University in Warsaw, Poland, and colleagues prospectively collected data on patients with LR-MDS in...
MedicalXpress
Study finds strong causal link between diastolic blood pressure and neurotic personality trait
Diastolic blood pressure—the lower of the two numbers in a blood pressure reading—is highly likely to cause neurotic personality trait, finds research published in General Psychiatry. And keeping it under control can help curb neurotic behaviors, anxiety, and heart and circulatory diseases, conclude the researchers. High blood pressure...
MedicalXpress
Surprise leading causes of excess hospitalization for people with type 2 diabetes
Findings from a new study reveal that some unexpected conditions are leading to more hospitalizations in people living with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population. The emergence of iron deficiency anemia, mental health disorders and gastrointestinal disorders as leading reasons for excess hospitalization among those with type 2 diabetes compared to the general population was met with some surprise by Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute lead researcher, Professor Dianna Magliano.
MedicalXpress
Remdesivir reduces COVID-19 mortality in a real-world setting
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an explosion of clinical research resulting in the development of a variety of vaccines and treatments, although the efficacy of some remains controversial. Now, researchers from Japan report that remdesivir, a drug whose effectiveness has been debated, appears to make a big difference in Japanese patients with COVID-19 who received corticosteroids in the ICU.
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
MedicalXpress
Kidney function trajectory starts in childhood, study finds
People who grew up in deprived socioeconomic conditions, or who were overweight in childhood, are more likely to have poorer kidney function in their 30s and 40s and are more at risk of developing chronic kidney disease as they get older, a University of Otago study has shown. However, the...
MedicalXpress
Screening all older adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed type 2 diabetes cases at least two years earlier
Using a standard diabetes test to screen all UK adults aged 40-70 years would find undiagnosed cases of type 2 diabetes more than two years earlier, and help those people begin treatment at a much earlier stage in their condition. The study is published in Diabetologia and is by Dr. Katie Young, Dr. John Dennis and Dr. Nicholas Thomas, University of Exeter, UK, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Study estimates the lifetime benefit of combination therapy in patients with kidney disease without diabetes
New research in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology highlights the potential to lower the burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD) complications by delaying or even preventing kidney failure and premature death if currently available treatments are appropriately utilized—specifically, offering patients combination therapy of angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and/or angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE inhibitors/ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors.
MedicalXpress
Neuromarker for ADHD could improve diagnosis of disorder
Yale researchers identified differences in brain structure and activity in children with ADHD that could serve as a more objective diagnostic tool in the future. For children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), timely intervention is key. But diagnoses typically rely on questionnaires and observations of a child's behavior, which are subjective and can lead to delays in treatment.
MedicalXpress
New study brings personalized immunotherapy prescriptions a step closer
In a step likely to advance personalized cancer treatment, scientists have—for the first time—shown in patients that levels of biomarkers are not enough to tell which patients are likely to respond best to immunotherapy. Instead, clinicians need to understand how immune cells and tumors are interacting within a...
Study details rise of cervical cancer among millennial women, reversing historic declines
Story at a glance Rates of cervical cancer have increased among women aged 30 to 34 over the past two decades. However, rates for women in all other age groups have steadily declined or remained level. Previous research has shown a decline in cervical cancer screening rates among younger women. Cervical cancer rates among millennial…
MedicalXpress
Testing the factors that make people feel more awake and alert during mornings and afternoons
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. and the U.K. has isolated factors that they believe have an impact on how awake and/or alert people feel during the day. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study. Prior research has...
