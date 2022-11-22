Read full article on original website
WTOP
World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s a good chance the World Cup will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don’t conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match. “We usually say that you learn from mistakes.”...
WTOP
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but...
WTOP
2022 World Cup Glance
At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) At Doha, Qatar (Al Thumama) Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. At Al Rayyan, Qatar (Khalifa) Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. GROUP B. W L T GF GA Pts. England 1...
England, Netherlands eye last-16 berths at World Cup
England head into their second match of the World Cup against the United States on Friday knowing victory would secure a place in the last 16, while the Netherlands could also qualify for the knockout phase. "They're a difficult team and they're at the World Cup for a reason," skipper Gareth Bale, who scored a late penalty against the United States, said of Iran.
WTOP
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Cameroon 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 0 1 — 1 Second Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Shaqiri), 48th minute. Goalies_Cameroon, Andre Onana, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Devis Epassy; Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin. Yellow Cards_Fai, Cameroon, 36th; Elvedi, Switzerland, 64th; Akanji, Switzerland, 83rd. Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky,...
WTOP
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Belgium 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Belgium, Batshuayi, (Alderweireld), 44th minute. Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Carrasco, Belgium, 9th; Meunier, Belgium, 53rd; Onana, Belgium, 56th; Davies, Canada, 81st; Johnston, Canada, 83rd. Referee_Janny Sikazwe. Assistant Referees_Jerson Dos Santos,...
WTOP
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
Second Half_1, Portugal, Ronaldo, (penalty kick), 65th minute; 2, Ghana, Ayew, 73rd; 3, Portugal, Felix, (Fernandes), 78th; 4, Portugal, Leao, (Fernandes), 80th; 5, Ghana, Bukari, 89th. Goalies_Ghana, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Ibrahim Danlad; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa. Yellow Cards_Kudus, Ghana, 45th; Ayew, Ghana, 49th; Seidu,...
WTOP
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
WTOP
State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
