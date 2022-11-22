Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
World Cup host Qatar must conquer nerves before Senegal
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s a good chance the World Cup will go from bad to worse for the Qatar team if the players don’t conquer their nerves when they face African champion Senegal in their second group match. “We usually say that you learn from mistakes.”...
WTOP
Striker contest looming as Dutch face Ecuador at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The contest between Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could help decide who wins their match at the World Cup on Friday. The two forwards have different styles — Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled — but...
WTOP
South Korea 0, Uruguay 0
Goalies_South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song; Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Sosa, Fernando Muslera. Yellow Cards_Caceres, Uruguay, 57th; Gue-sung, South Korea, 88th. Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome Brisard. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs. A_41,663. ___. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
WTOP
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Cameroon 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 0 1 — 1 Second Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Shaqiri), 48th minute. Goalies_Cameroon, Andre Onana, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Devis Epassy; Switzerland, Yann Sommer, Philipp Kohn, Gregor Kobel, Jonas Omlin. Yellow Cards_Fai, Cameroon, 36th; Elvedi, Switzerland, 64th; Akanji, Switzerland, 83rd. Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky,...
WTOP
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Belgium 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Belgium, Batshuayi, (Alderweireld), 44th minute. Goalies_Canada, Milan Borjan, James Pantemis, Dayne St. Clair; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Carrasco, Belgium, 9th; Meunier, Belgium, 53rd; Onana, Belgium, 56th; Davies, Canada, 81st; Johnston, Canada, 83rd. Referee_Janny Sikazwe. Assistant Referees_Jerson Dos Santos,...
WTOP
Wednesday’s Sports In Brief
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. Pelé scored two goals...
WTOP
State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State-linked media: Iran arrests Voria Ghafouri, former member of national soccer team, over criticism of government. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as prime minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday. Anwar’s Alliance...
South Korea's President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis.
Comments / 0