Washington Commerce Dept. to award $120M in stimulus money for broadband grants

(The Center Square) — The Washington State Department of Commerce will award approximately $120 million in federal America Rescue Plan funding to increase broadband infrastructure in the state.

The grants, announced Nov. 22 by the State Broadband Office, will range up to $12 million each and may be awarded to local government agencies, which include public ports and utility districts, federally recognized tribes, nonprofit organizations and coops and multilateral organizations that include at least one public partner.

Applications may be submitted through January 17.

To qualify, the proposed project must create broadband infrastructure designed to deliver last mile service, which means connecting to the end user. The service must deliver speeds of 100 megabits per second for downloads and 100 Mbps on upload, unless impracticable due to geographic or financial constraints. The service must be deployed in areas that lack a reliable internet connection with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps.

Grants will be made based on a competitive ranking process, which will begin on Jan. 18. Awards are expected to be announced by mid-February.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package intended to aid the country’s recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 30 million Americans do not have home access to broadband that delivers minimally acceptable speeds, according to the White House. According to a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United States has the second-highest broadband cost.

The state of Washington’s threefold broadband goal is to make basic broadband access available to each home and business in the state by 2024 with speeds of 25/3 Mbps, to provide access to broadband with speeds of gigabit per second to anchor institutions like schools, hospitals, libraries, and government buildings by 2026, and to ensure that all businesses and residents in the state have access to broadband with speeds of 150/150 Mbps by 2028.

A free webinar offering guidance on completing the grant application will be conducted Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. Applications can be submitted via the WBSO web page .