ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Animal Control in need of donations

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6kvS_0jKLhQgw00

SUMMIT COUNTY — Summit County Animal Control is in need of donations for the animal shelter this holiday season.

“The number of animals coming through our doors has not slowed down and we are going through what’s left of our supplies–fast!” Said a post to the Animal Control Facebook page.

Primary needs include:

  • Dry dog food
  • Wet and dry cat food
  • Cat litter

Donations can be dropped off at the Summit County Animal Control location at 1745 S. Hoytsville Road in Coalville Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Animal Control location is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The organization also has an Amazon Wishlist which can be viewed here .

“Please note that the Amazon Wishlist is only a guide and any donation would be greatly appreciated.” Said a post to the Animal Control Facebook page. “We wish you all a Happy Holiday Season and thank you in advance for considering us during this season of giving!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jt4Xu_0jKLhQgw00
Summit County Animal Control is in need of donations this holiday season. Image: Summit County Animal Control

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are giving back to their community through an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness. Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kicking off the Ogden Christmas Tree Jubilee with Casey Scott

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was in Ogden Tuesday morning to help kick off the Christmas season at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. From the Weber School Foundation: “Christmas Tree Jubilee is the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season and a treasured tradition for our community! We are so excited to be holding an in-person event this year. This is the largest fundraising event for Weber School Foundation and proceeds fund class and school grants, field trips, enhanced educational programs and opportunities, special needs adaptive equipment and so much more. For event questions or information please call the Foundation office at (801) 476-7896.”
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Family of boy seriously injured in 2020 giving back to the community

POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October. With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated. “It’s gone really good,” said...
POCATELLO, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Companies around Utah offer free Thanksgiving meals and more

SALT LAKE CITY — From veterans to those experiencing homelessness, Utah companies are working to make Thanksgiving more accessible to all by offering free Thanksgiving meals. The Miller Family Foundation is one of those organizations, and is providing 3,200 meals for Utahns experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Miller...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy