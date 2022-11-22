Summit County Animal Control in need of donations

SUMMIT COUNTY — Summit County Animal Control is in need of donations for the animal shelter this holiday season.

“The number of animals coming through our doors has not slowed down and we are going through what’s left of our supplies–fast!” Said a post to the Animal Control Facebook page.

Primary needs include:

Dry dog food

Wet and dry cat food

Cat litter

Donations can be dropped off at the Summit County Animal Control location at 1745 S. Hoytsville Road in Coalville Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Animal Control location is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The organization also has an Amazon Wishlist which can be viewed here .

“Please note that the Amazon Wishlist is only a guide and any donation would be greatly appreciated.” Said a post to the Animal Control Facebook page. “We wish you all a Happy Holiday Season and thank you in advance for considering us during this season of giving!”

