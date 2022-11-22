ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ShaWH_0jKLhOAi00

Volunteers unload turkeys at Luther Towers II in Wilmington Tuesday. (Delaware LIVE)

After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas.

Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday.

“God just moved me to do it,” Oliver told Delaware LIVE. “I just like helping people and it’s been a good ride.”

For Oliver, it’s important to know when to let someone else take the reins, he said.

“I think that you know when it’s time. After 40 years — just like a good boxer — you know when it’s time to retire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYQHI_0jKLhOAi00

Stormin’ Norman Oliver addresses residents at Luther Towers II senior living community in Wilmington Tuesday.

To carry the turkey giveaway into the future, Oliver personally selected Ivan Thomas, who founded and runs DETV , a news, community and entertainment broadcast network in Wilmington.

“I’ve known him since he was young,” Oliver said. “I like his drive. I like his energy. By passing the torch on to someone who can carry on a legacy and grow it with his media empire, I thought it would be an easy fit.”

Thomas said the turkey giveaway is all about supporting the community, which he hopes to continue doing even without Stormin’ Norman by his side.

“I’ve known Storm all my life and I’ve been with him on this for about seven years now,” Thomas said. “So this is just what we do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKqa3_0jKLhOAi00

The 2022 turkey drive was Stormin’ Norman’s 40th and final. Beginning next year, DETV’s Ivan Thomas will helm the effort.

Thomas said he was especially touched to be able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to Luther Towers II Tuesday because that’s where his dad lived before he passed away.

“I know the area. I know the people. My father was in this building right here and we used to sit on this bench before he passed,” Thomas said, pointing to a bench by the entrance to the building.

RELATED: Food Bank, DART kick off Thanksgiving food drives

As Stormin’ Norman and Thomas were leaving to head to the next drop-off location, a Luther Towers II resident stopped them to express her gratitude.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said resident Patricia Bennett. “This means the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsR6r_0jKLhOAi00

Luther Towers II resident Patricia Bennett stands outside of her building Tuesday after Stormin’ Norman and his crew dropped off Thanksgiving turkeys.

Asked what their efforts mean to her, Bennett said, “The word I want to use is thankful. It’s a blessing for those who don’t have, or who aren’t able. I hope everyone in the building is eating good this Thanksgiving.”

The drive was made possible by donations and support from NOR Enterprises/ Our Youth Inc., Food Lion Feeds, Farnan Law LLP, Multiplying Good, New Castle County Pan-Hellenic Council, UnitedHealthcare, United Way of Delaware, and 100 Coconuts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarepublic.org

Four decades of giving: Wilmington Turkey Drive donates 3,000 birds

Hundreds gathered in Wilmington Tuesday for the 40th annual NOR Enterprises Turkey Drive. More than 3,000 turkeys were distributed to seniors and families in need. The birds were distributed at breakneck speed, hitting 12 sites in just under three hours. This year marks the last Turkey Drive for organizer and...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
hwy.co

Why You Should Choo-Choo-Choose the Wilmington Western Railroad

If you’re a fan of learning about or riding trains, the Wilmington Western Railroad in DE is one you won’t want to miss. It’s an opportunity for young and old to learn about and experience a railroad with a rich history. The Wilmington Western Railroad is one of the leading tourist attractions in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Purzycki Invites Everyone to the Annual Christmas Parade This Saturday; Holiday Parking Regulations Begin on Friday

Enjoy the parade and support local merchants on Small Business Saturday. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki is pleased to invite residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Wilmington on Saturday, November 26, beginning with the 58th Annual Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade, which also support the local business community on Small Business Saturday. “This is a special time of year for people of different faiths, cultures, and communities,” said Mayor Purzycki. “We’re happy to once again be able to welcome our friends and neighbors from around the City and across the region to the heart of Wilmington for fun and festivities and even a little bit of holiday shopping. It is my hope that this holiday season continues to bring us together in a spirit of unity and peace as we reflect on 2022 and look ahead to 2023.” To support and encourage downtown holiday shopping, the City’s holiday season parking meter policy will go in effect starting Friday, November 25, 2022. (Details are included in the Wilmington Jaycees news release, presented below.) The Mayor is pleased to share the following information from the Wilmington Jaycees and looks forward to seeing everyone Downtown on November 26th.
WILMINGTON, DE
hwy.co

Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware

Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmtoday.com

Giving Tuesday 2022 in Wilmington, DE!

Give thanks and give back to your community this season! There are so many opportunities to better Wilmington. Here are some of our favorite organizations to consider contributing to:. Motorcycle Santa– This organization donates gifts to local children’s hospitals, is a large supporter of the Ronald McDonald House of Wilmington,...
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

5 festive holiday places to drink, dine

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Avelo Air to use Delaware playbook in North Carolina

Avelo Airlines will use its playbook for Wilmington Airport (ILG) for North Carolina’s Research Triangle. In February, the airline will add a half-dozen Florida destinations (Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach) from Raleigh-Durham. Avelo will establish a one-jet base at the Carolina airport, with...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan

The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark House Fire Caused By Riding Lawn Mower

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Tuesday afternoon’s fire that damaged a Newark, Delaware home was accidental, according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder Company responded to the 2700 block of Old County Road this afternoon...
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant

Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return

UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician

The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

A program designed to help improve community health comes to Wilmington

Amerihealth Caritas and the Police Athletic League partnered with the Healthy Hoops program Monday to help improve community health. About 200 elementary and middle school students attended the event held at the PAL. Healthy Hoops is a program that works to engage local kids, using basketball, to help teach them and their families how to practice healthy lifestyles while managing asthma.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station

The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., […] The post Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy