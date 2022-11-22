COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many Columbia residents on the southside of town were probably surprised as they sat down for Thanksgiving dinner, as a power outage hit the area around 6 p.m. and lasted about an hour. Reports were indicating that many people affected were near Grindstone Parkway. Power returned to the area at 7:01 p.m. The post Columbia Utilities: Power outage in southern Columbia caused by car hitting pole, knocking out substation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO