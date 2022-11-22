ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get stoked for winter with 40% off Black Friday deals on Solo Stoves

By Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
 2 days ago
Shop Solo Stove For 40% Off Fire Pits And More Black Friday Reviewed / Solo Stove

Black Friday returns just as it's getting chilly outside, and thankfully Solo Stove's Black Friday sale is ready to help out, with up to 40% off their 2.0 line of fire pits and more. While we've always loved the Solo Stove , the 2.0 edition solves our one previous complaint about the firepits, by including a bottom pull-out tray that makes it simple to deal with ash.

Shop the Solo Stove Black Friday sale

With up to 40% off the Solo Stove 2.0 line on the Solo Stove website , you'll see savings in the hundreds of dollars. The hefty Yukon 2.0 is on sale for $399 , a savings of $350, while the more mobile Ranger 2.0 is $179.99 , which saves you $120. Whether you're looking for a bonfire or portable camp kit, Solo Stove has the firepit deals for you.

The current 2.0 line of Solo Stoves retain the sleek metal design of previous models, along with the well designed airholes that move heated oxygen to the top of the fire pit to promote secondary combustion and burn away smoke. Thanks to this design, the Bonfire 2.0 and its fellows are about as smokeless as you'll get in a fire pit.

Solo Stoves are also meant to be portable, and while the behemoth Yukon 2.0 will take some serious work to haul, the Ranger and Mesa are small enough to tuck into the back of your pickup.

The 5 best Solo Stove deals

  1. Save $350 on the Yukon 2.0 which is available for $399
  2. Save $40 on the Mesa 2.0 which is available for $79.99
  3. Save $150 on the Bonfire 2.0 which is available for $224.99
  4. Save $225 off the Pi Pizza Oven which is available for $339.99
  5. Save $160 on the Ranger + Stand Bundle, available for $189.99
Get Great Deals On Accessories At Solo Stove Black Friday Reviewed / Solo Stove

If you own and love a Solo Stove, then Black Friday might be the right time to deck it out with some 35% off accessories . A lid and stand will usually increase the longevity of your stove, and many are available in special bundles at up to 45% off . Also don't forget that Solo Stove makes great packable camp stoves , pizza ovens and grills as well as firepits.

Whether you're after a permanent fire pit for your back yard, a packable camp stove for nights on the high mesas or a beach-burner to keep in the back of your truck, Solo Stove has the deals this Black Friday .

