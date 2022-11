With only two regular season games remaining, Colorado’s volleyball team is working to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. This past weekend, the Buffaloes traveled to Washington to have a double rematch against two top-25 NCAA teams, No. 21 Washington and No. 25 Washington State. Colorado (18-10 overall and 10-8 in Pac-12 play) defeated Washington (19-9 overall and 11-7 in the Pac-12) on Nov. 18 but then fell to Washington State (21-8 overall and 13-5 in Pac-12 play) on Nov. 20.

