Trenton Police Department Holds Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, Helping 230 Families During The Holiday Season

What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
13th Annual Motorcycle Toy Run Benefits Patients of The Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center
November 22, 2022 LONG BRANCH, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Nearly 100 motorcycle riders from the Blue Knights NJ XV and Jersey Shore HOGs…
Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday”
CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive is Here
The season of giving is officially upon us! If you want to spread the love this holiday season, consider donating to the Trenton Police Department’s 2022 Coat Drive. Now through December, the Trenton Police Department’s Community Affairs unit will be collecting new and gently used coats for the upcoming winter season. If you’re interested in donating, please bring any items to the Trenton Police Department at 225 N. Clinton Avenue. There will be a drop-off box available for any donations.
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday
After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
Trentonian
Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Dec. 3 revives Trenton Tradition
TRENTON – The Old Mill Hill Society is excited to announce the 2022 Mill Hill Holiday House Tour on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from Noon to 5 pm. Tickets are $20, available in advance online at trentonmillhill.org/events or the day of a Artworks, with ample free parking within easy walking distance of Mill Hill.
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Township Christmas Village at Veterans Memorial Park Dec. 11
Mayor David Mayer and Township Council have announced that Gloucester Township will be hosting its very own Christmas Village at Veterans Park on December 11th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The open-air holiday market will feature Christmas décor, gifts, Christmas trees, jewelry, and more at Veterans Park with live...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fire Department SUV Crashes Into Utility Pole And Overturns; Driver Extricated, Flown To Jersey Shore By Medevac Helicopter
November 23, 2022 Official Update from Manchester Township Police Department below: MANCHESTER, NJ (OCEAN)–Manchester Police say that on Tuesday, November…
aroundambler.com
Police investigating bank robbery in Blue Bell
The Whitpain Township Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, November 22nd just after 11:00 a.m. The bank involved is the Santander Bank located at 1770 DeKalb Pike in Blue Bell (The Shops at Blue Bell). According to police, the suspect was described as being...
The Arc Mercer Celebrates Achievements With Gala Event At The Stone Terrace In Hamilton
November 21, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Arc Mercer, Mercer County’s premier agency providing resources for individuals with intellectual and…
Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer Pleads Guilty In Connection With Distribution Of Narcotics
November 23, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer has pled guilty in connection with the distribution of…
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Trenton, NJ
Comments / 1