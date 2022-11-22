Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Field Hockey: Sisters Delaney, Margaret Lawler share a Buckeye-athlete bondThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Keris Tree Farm & Christmas Shop In Allentown, NJ
November 24, 2022 UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–The Keris Tree Farm and Christmas Shop is celebrating over 33 years growing,…
Neptune, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Asbury Park High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Entries list property address followed by selling...
The Arc Mercer Celebrates Achievements With Gala Event At The Stone Terrace In Hamilton
November 21, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Arc Mercer, Mercer County’s premier agency providing resources for individuals with intellectual and…
New Jersey’s Oldest Military Base in Morris County is Amazing Part of American History
This article mixes history and patriotism and our amazing members of the United States Military Family. We are going to take a trip through history and take a look at the oldest most historic military bases in America. A look at the 28 most historic military bases in the U.S.
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
Power Outages Sweep Through Jersey Shore
A widespread power outage hit the Jersey Shore yesterday morning and remained until the late afternoon. More than 10,000 JCP&L customers from Manasquan to Middletown were affected. Brookdale Community College with it’s main campus in the Lincroft section of Middletown utilized it’s remote option for afternoon classes and services.
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Washington Crossing Historic Park Announces First Dates of Celebrated Winter Reenactments
The reenactments bring both locals and visitors to the waterfront every year.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park. An historic Bucks County park will be begin their annual reenactments of one of the country’s most important and remembered moments.
Fantastic Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail in Medford, New Jersey
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $10K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is $10,000 richer, after the winning lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store #27497 located at 701 Route 88 in Point Pleasant. The winning numbers for the...
