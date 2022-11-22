ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

WCAX

Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment

A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BARRE, VT
wwnytv.com

Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Good Samaritan Haven guests come together for one another on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — At the Good Samaritan Haven South Barre Transitional Shelter, guests staying there decided to cook and eat together for Thanksgiving for the first time since the shelter opened. “They have something in common because they’re all here,” said Leslie Mcgee, who works for Good Samaritan Haven....
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Home for the holidays: Vermonters pack into trains, planes to visit loved ones

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Americans are taking cars, trains, and planes to get to their holiday destinations. A new option for traveling Vermonters is the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express Train. The route opened in early October and runs from Burlington to New York City. Two newlyweds said they can't wait to try out the train and visit the Big Apple.
BURLINGTON, VT
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree

A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
informnny.com

NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
MALONE, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Barton Chronicle

Man charged in fatal accident

NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
IRASBURG, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Town of Plattsburgh launches Holiday Light Showcase

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department has launched a Holiday Light Showcase to help highlight the best and brightest holiday lights and displays across town. Town residents interested in showcasing their lights and decorations should email their address to rec@townofplattsburgh.org. A map will then be created of all...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho

JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

