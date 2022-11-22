The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Americans are taking cars, trains, and planes to get to their holiday destinations. A new option for traveling Vermonters is the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express Train. The route opened in early October and runs from Burlington to New York City. Two newlyweds said they can't wait to try out the train and visit the Big Apple.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO