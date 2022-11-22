Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Sean McVay: ‘Challenging’ to Remain Positive Amidst Rams’ Slide
The football world is well aware of the physical toll that this dreary title defense has taken on the Los Angeles Rams, a loss of manpower headlined by the departures of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. As an even more terrifying obstacle lingers on the road ahead...
NFL Draft Profile: Devonnsha Maxwell, Defensive Lineman, Chattanooga Mocs
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Prescott, TEs help Cowboys to Thanksgiving win over Giants. Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20.
Falcons Cut WR Bryan Edwards, Sign Frank Darby
The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Bryan Edwards on waivers Thursday. The move comes just a day after the team signed wide receiver Frank Darby from the practice squad. The Falcons traded for Edwards from the Las Vegas Raiders back in May and there was hope that he could be a starter for Atlanta this season.
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
Packers Need More Toure, Less Watkins
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After trading Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers needed Sammy Watkins to be a consistent contributor. “Obviously, Sammy’s had a pretty good history in this league. He’s got some juice still left in him, I think,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft in April.
Saints Fantasy Football: Start’em or Sit’em for Week 12
The New Orleans Saints (4-7) found a much-needed offensive rhythm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). The contest produced strong outings from the Black and gold offense, including Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Chris Olave. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and...
Saints Injury Roundup: Alvin Kamara Pops Up On Thursday With Illness
FULL: James Hurst (concussion), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) We'll get one more look at the Saints on Friday ahead of traveling out to San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully it's nothing serious with Kamara, but it is something worth monitoring. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI...
Packers vs. Eagles: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are touchdown underdogs for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles, a game that will air nationally on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are 9-1 and own the top spot in the NFC playoff chase. The Packers are 4-7...
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving: Strong Ties, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thursday as both teams celebrate Thanksgiving on the football field. Although they reside in separate conferences, the two teams have a very close tie to one another. During Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's brief playing career, his first regular-season action came in...
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Kenny Pickett’s Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to...
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield
The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ... And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field. But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game...
Why The 49ers Will Go to the Super Bowl
After a 38-10 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico, the San Francisco 49ers are now 6-4 and sit atop the NFC West, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the NFC. While the Cardinals were led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy and have been one of the disappointments of the season, one thing was made evident from the opening kickoff to the final gun -- the 49ers will make it to the Super Bowl.
Ron Cook: Diontae Johnson is paid like a top WR, but he hasn’t played like one
Mike Tomlin answered 23 questions at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday. Three of the first seven were about Diontae Johnson. Surprisingly, Tomlin wasn't asked if he has put out a missing-person bulletin on Johnson, who hasn't been seen much on a football field this season. Johnson hardly was seen...
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 12
The fantasy football regular season is reaching its end. With only three weeks remaining some are eyeing a playoff push, while others look to bolster their roster for a title run. Despite where your roster may fall on the spectrum, here are a few waiver wire pickups that can help you in Week 12 and beyond.
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
