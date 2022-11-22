After a 38-10 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico, the San Francisco 49ers are now 6-4 and sit atop the NFC West, currently holding the No. 3 seed in the NFC. While the Cardinals were led by backup quarterback Colt McCoy and have been one of the disappointments of the season, one thing was made evident from the opening kickoff to the final gun -- the 49ers will make it to the Super Bowl.

