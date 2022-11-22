Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue.

Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles , 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate in West Mobile Tuesday.

Robles was inside a home on 3rd Avenue when shots were fired at the home. Officials said they did not see signs of forced entry at the home.

Chickasaw Police Chief told WKRG News 5 he anticipates more suspects in the case.

